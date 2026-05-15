Marcos Senesi: Man United target to leave Bournemouth

Manchester United have been handed a major boost in their bid to strengthen their backline.

United want to invest a major chunk of their transfer budget in revamping their midfield. However, there remain other areas of concern as well.

Previously, ESPN reported that the club’s recruitment staff are “closely studying this summer’s list of free agents as a way of potentially bolstering the squad” without burning too much of a hole in the budget. The free agent status of one of United’s targets has now been confirmed.

Marcos Senesi to leave Bournemouth, talks held with Manchester United

AFC Bournemouth have announced that Marcos Senesi will leave the club this summer upon the expiry of his contract.

The Argentina international is leaving the Cherries four years after moving to the south coast from Feyenoord. During that time, Senesi has earned a reputation as one of the most reliable defenders in the Premier League.

The six-foot-tall, left-footed centre-back is not only a commanding presence at the heart of Andoni Iraola’s defence, but he is also very composed with the ball at his feet and possesses exceptional ability to play between the lines.

In April, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming the 28-year-old’s agents are in “close contact” with Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs, however, are thought to be ahead of the pack, subject to maintaining their Premier League status.

Manchester United linked with Micky van de Ven

United, meanwhile, are also monitoring Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven.

The Dutch defender, known as “speed machine”, has reportedly been identified as the “ideal candidate” to reinforce United’s backline.

Van de Ven is expected to depart north London, irrespective of how Spurs end their campaign.

However, the Red Devils would have to offer as much as £60 million to have any chance of signing the Netherlands international, making Senesi a more appealing target.

Featured image Eddie Keogh via Getty Image

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social