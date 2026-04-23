David Affengruber: Man United eye bargain deal for Elche defender

Manchester United are ready to rival Atletico Madrid in a red-hot race to sign Austrian centre-back David Affengruber, according to the latest report from Spain.

Growing Interest

Affengruber has proven to be a bargain for LaLiga minnows Elche since signing from Sturm Graz on a free transfer two years ago.

The Austria international, who began his career with RB Salzburg, offers the prototypical progressive passing that modern football demands from defenders. He is comfortable receiving the ball under pressure and adroit in stepping up with it to evade the opposition press.

Crucially, the Scheibbs native is a left-footed central defender, a rare but important profile to bring balance to a backline. He is also an aggressive duel winner who is remarkably strong aerially despite possessing a wiry 6’1 frame.

However, the focus on set-pieces and crossing in Spain pales in comparison to the aerial bombardment that has dominated the Premier League in recent seasons, meaning the transition may pose problems if United act on their interest this summer.

The Red Devils are understood to be targeting a left-sided centre-back to bolster their defensive unit. Despite having five senior options in the ranks, injury concerns continue to plague Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez.

Tottenham Hotspur powerhouse Micky van de Ven is an ambitious option on United’s radar, though even with the Lilywhites facing relegation he would be too expensive to justify a place as a squad player.

This is why Affengruber is a sensible target, as Elche are a newly promoted side without serious financial backing. His contract at the Estadio Martínez Valero also expires next year, meaning this is the last chance for the Alicante side to command a fee for their prized asset.

Competition in Spain

United are not alone in their admiration of Affengruber, however. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo reveals a host of clubs in LaLiga, headlined by Atletico, are also on the hunt.

The report states Diego Simeone’s side see the Austrian as a “great signing” after he delivered a “fantastic performance” in Los Concholeros‘ 3-2 defeat to Elche yesterday.

Affengruber was imperious in defence while scoring one and assisting another. He even helped draw the red card for Atleti forward Thiago Almada that ultimately helped secure his team all three points.

After the match, Elche manager Éder Sarabia described his defender as a “beast” with incredible levels of “fighting spirit and hunger”.

Real Betis, Sevilla and Villarreal are also interested in the 25-year-old enforcer, with Los Franjiverdes understood to be asking for a fee in the region of £17m.

United scouts have been “closely monitoring” Affengruber’s progress this season, though Mundo Deportivo notes Atletico have an excellent relationship with Elche after previous deals between the two LaLiga clubs.

Feature image Ion Alcoba Beitia via Getty Images

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