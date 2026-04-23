Micky van de Ven: Why United want to sign Tottenham defender

Michael Carrick has put Manchester United on the brink of Champions League qualification with a 1-0 win over Chelsea last weekend.

According to The Athletic, Champions League football would boost United’s bank balance significantly, allowing INEOS to plot ambitious raids.

One such move could be for one of Tottenham Hotspur’s best players.

Manchester United’s stance on Heaven and Yoro

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell claims that Manchester United are looking at the centre-back market.

Figures at Carrington highly admire Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro, and some believe they “will develop to be as good a partnership as Arsenal pair Gabriel and William Saliba.”

Heaven, in particular, delivered a resilient performance to help United keep a clean sheet at Chelsea.

However, the recruitment staff feel an addition is required to cope with the demands of Champions League football, with an imposing, left-footed defender high on their wishlist.

Manchester United want to sign Micky Van de Ven

Accordingly, Micky Van de Ven is being considered as an option heading into the summer. The Dutchman is expected to attract interest “whatever division Tottenham Hotspur end up in, and his departure is potentially on the cards.”

Needless to say, relegation to the Championship for Spurs would ease the exit path for the 25-year-old, who moved to North London from Wolfsburg in a £43 million deal in 2023. Van de Ven‘s contract runs to 2029.

Former Netherlands international Khalid Boulahrouz hailed the 6’4″ defender, describing him as “physically strong and incredibly quick.”

It is added that United currently aim to make four major signings, including two midfielders, an experienced striker, and a left-back.

As far as a proven goalscorer is concerned, United, if they really want to make a statement in the transfer market, could do a lot worse than test Bayern Munich’s resolve for Harry Kane.

The 32-year-old former Spurs talisman is enjoying a prolific campaign in Germany, spearheading Bayern’s attack as they try to win the Champions League. However, the aforementioned report does not mention Kane as one of the Red Devils’ targets.

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