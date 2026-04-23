Michael Carrick shares encouraging Leny Yoro injury update ahead of Brentford



Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has given an optimistic fitness update on Leny Yoro ahead of Monday’s clash against Brentford.

Yoro update

Yoro missed United’s last outing against Chelsea with an injury sustained in training. Earlier today, United confirmed that the Frenchman was not part of the group that trained at Carrington.

However, Carrick has insisted that there is a chance he will be back and available for selection when the Bees make their way to Old Trafford.

Carrick told reporters, “We’re still working on that one, so there’s a possibility, but at this stage we’re not 100% sure.”

The United caretaker boss also offered an update on Patrick Dorgu, who has been sidelined since January with an injury he picked up in the 3- victory over Arsenal.

“Patrick’s working his way to being back, so I don’t want to get ahead of that one, but he’s certainly making good progress and back closer to training with us, which is positive.”

“So that’s good news.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer comparisons

Many of Carrick’s critics have often suggested that his interim spell could follow the same path as Solskjaer’s. The Norwegian enjoyed a fantastic start after replacing Jose Mourinho as caretaker manager. He was eventually given the job permanently, but his tenure ended with a whimper when he was sacked two years later.

Asked about this, Carrick said that while the comparisons aren’t disrespectful, he should be judged as his own man.

“I don’t think it’s disrespectful. I’ve got the utmost respect for him, he’s a close friend of mine and I worked closely with him when I was here, I was quite attached to that and we did a lot of good things. We came close.”

“In the end, it changed and went in a different direction. That’s football. You can compare to all sorts of different situations in managers and coaches and teams over the years. It just depends on what you choose to compare.”

He continued, “But it’s irrelevant really. It really is. That’s not a negative or a positive. It just doesn’t have a link at all. We’re a different team now, irrespective of me, who is in charge, it’s a different team and different time.”

“So I don’t really think comparisons literally make any difference.”

On whether he has heard anything about staying beyond the end of the season, he answered, “I’m not sure, it’s not something in terms of deadline that I’m really chasing. It will become clear when it becomes clear.”

“I’m here at the moment to help the team and the club get results. At the moment, we’re doing alright. We can keep pushing and get better and that’s generally all I’m focused on right now. I’ve said it many times, I enjoy being here, I enjoy the role I’m in. We’ve had some good results and we’re in decent shape. There’s a lot to go, we want to keep improving.”

“There’s layers that we want to get to. I’ll see. I keep saying the same things in front of you every week, there’s only so much I can say, but I enjoy being here, I love being here, it’s a real privilege to be in the position I am, thriving with the responsibility that we’ve got.”

Super Bruno Fernandes

Carrick hailed the impact of Fernandes, who is having another top season. He has netted eight goals and provided 18 assists. Fernandes is just two assists away from matching the Premier League record (20), which is currently held jointly by Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry.

Carrick said about the United captain, “Well, certainly personally, I think, giving Bruno the platform to go and perform, like all the players. I think we’re trying to create the structure and a team set-up, really, to try and bring out the best of everyone within that.”

“There’s obviously limitations in terms of everyone’s got to sacrifice a little bit for the good of the team. But for me, I like seeing Bruno in attacking positions with a little freedom. He obviously, again, plays for the team and he has a big responsibility within that and I thought he did that ever so well, especially on Saturday without the ball and the defensive work that he did.”

“So he’s got big responsibility within that, but trust in him. Trust in him, he’s a very good player, he sees things, he is creative, he has got a really good brain, he a big part of the group as well and a big influence.”

“So a lot of it is in trust and trying to put him in a position where we think he can make the biggest difference really.”

Carrick added, “I’ve known Bruno a long time and worked with him when he came to the club so it hasn’t surprised me. I knew exactly what he could bring. I think over time you kind of evolve and experience helps and you can certainly see that he’s grown as well in a real positive way.”

“He’s just a big influence, he’s had a big impact and he’s playing ever so well at the moment so we’re delighted with that.”

Liam Rosenior’s sacking

On Wednesday evening, Chelsea confirmed the sacking of Rosenior, just 107 days after he took charge.

Rosenior had been appointed as a surprise replacement for Enzo Maresca in January, but seven defeats in the last eight matches led to his reign being cut short.

Carrick was asked about Rosenior and the status of English managers in the game.

He explained, “There’s obviously two sides to it. There’s definitely instant results in the next game be as important as ever, but there’s definitely the responsibility and certainly our thinking as a coaching staff and as a club of what the future looks like in trying to make that better and the bigger picture.”

“You can only be positive and look to what’s achievable. That’s how I am. I think there’s all sorts of negatives or setbacks or what-might or what ifs in the world anyway. I think I like to live my life in a positive way in what can be achieved every day, to be honest with you.”

“So ultimately, in the end, it’s some sort of success for us until now at the end of the season and then see what happens after that. But I don’t think about what could go wrong. We get balanced obviously because we’ve got to make decisions on that, but I don’t live my life like that.”

“It’s more of a case of what can be achieved. I think that’s a much nicer way and positive way to look at it.”

On managers having a very short time to get things right, Carrick remarked, “Not massively [affect his thinking], it doesn’t day-to-day my thinking of how we work with the players or how we set teams up, how I approach it, my mentality to working and the role, I mean, it genuinely doesn’t, I think that’s, it’s the world we’re living in some ways.”

“I really don’t think like that. I just keep thinking about what we can achieve, what success looks like for me personally in some ways, but more about the group, the staff, the players and the club. I think that’s the most important thing.”

“And it’s such a big difference, half full, half empty. You know, what do you focus on? Some people naturally focus on different things. For me, it’s all about what we can achieve and how we’re going to get there.”

United vs. Brentford kicks off at 20:00 BST.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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