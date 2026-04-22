Maxi Araujo: Man United lead race for Uruguayan star as City join the chase



Manchester United are keen on signing a left-back this summer.

Firstly, Luke Shaw no longer has the legs to play every match, particularly with United likely to return to Champions League football next season. On top of that, Patrick Dorgu has proven to be a brilliant left-wing option and is tipped to be deployed there more regularly.

These two reasons have INEOS eyeing left-back options ahead of the summer window.

Last month, The Peoples Person relayed a report identifying Sporting CP’s versatile wing-back Maxi Araujo as a target for the position.

Now, as per the latest from A Bola on the Uruguayan international, the 26-year-old could well be the man the Red Devils are targeting.

The Portuguese outlet, while repeating the widely held view that Araujo’s blistering form almost guarantees he will be on the move this summer, has dropped an interesting update.

Man City and Man United lead red-hot race for Maxi Araujo

They admit: “The Uruguayan international has long been targeted by giants of the European transfer market.”

They then go ahead and reveal:

“The main interested parties are Manchester United, formerly managed by Ruben Amorim, and Manchester City, still managed by Hugo Viana, the man who led the negotiations with the Mexican club Toluca for the player’s move to Sporting CP in the summer of 2024 for €13.6 million. But Arsenal should also not be overlooked in this equation.”

United have the perfect card to play in battle with their noisy neighbours

A Bola’s claim that United are pressing hard for Araujo will please their supporters, who have already been keeping tabs on him.

The South American is such a weapon on the left: he can play as a left-back, a wing-back, or as a winger. Furthermore, his unique combination of pace, technical skill, and tactical intelligence makes the left-hand side his playground.

City may also be pressing hard, but INEOS hold all the leverage to win this race.

With a realistic promise of ample game time, something that cannot necessarily be guaranteed at the Etihad, it should be a straightforward decision for Araujo to make the move to Old Trafford.

Once his signature is secured, alongside a midfield overhaul and potential additions at centre-back and on the wings, the Red Devils should surely be ready to return to the top.

Featured image Carlos Rodrigues via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social