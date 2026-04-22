Man United handed worrying Mateus Fernandes transfer update



Manchester United will be concerned after a fresh transfer development involving midfielder target and West Ham star Mateus Fernandes.

United want Fernandes

United are expected to prioritise midfield reinforcements in the upcoming window, having spent the bulk of last summer’s budget on bolstering the attacking department.

Casemiro confirmed that he will be leaving at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract. The Brazilian’s announcement, combined with the uncertainty surrounding Manuel Ugarte’s future, has only heightened United’s need for additions in the middle of the park.

Some of the names that feature on the club’s transfer wishlist include Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) and Carlos Baleba (Brighton & Hove Albion).

There is also Fernandes, who has thrived in a West Ham side that has spent most of the campaign battling to beat the drop.

His superb displays have made him stand out and there is every chance that he will be on the move when the window opens. The 21-year-old has managed three goals and as many assists in 31 Premier League appearances.

A report covered by The Peoples Person claimed that Bruno Fernandes has picked his fellow countryman to succeed him at Old Trafford. But United are not alone in their admiration for Fernandes. He has also been mentioned to be on Liverpool’s radar.

Now, Foot Mercato have revealed that PSG are eyeing the West Ham man and have opened talks with his representatives to try and steal a march on other suitors.

Fernandes transfer update

Foot Mercato say, “Well, according to our sources, the capital club is targeting another Portuguese player: Mateus Fernandes.”

“We can confirm that contact has already been established between the two parties.”

Foot Mercato explain that since Luis Campos assumed recruitment control at PSG, he has demonstrated a penchant for signing his compatriots. Vitinha, Goncalo Ramos, Joao Neves and Nuno Mendes are prime examples of this strategy.

Although the young midfielder has publicly cited Bruno Fernandes as his idol, it remains doubtful whether that factor alone could persuade him to turn down PSG and instead remain in the Premier League with United.

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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