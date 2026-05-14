Michael Carrick contract details emerge as permanent role edges closer



As Michael Carrick closes in on the permanent Manchester United position, the length of his new contract has been revealed.

Carrick set for hotseat

United have enjoyed a superb run of form since Carrick was named Ruben Amorim’s temporary replacement at the start of the year.

He has taken charge of 15 games, winning 10, drawing three and losing just two. United need just a point this weekend against Nottingham Forest to mathematically guarantee themselves to finish in third place.

Carrick already wrapped up Champions League qualification, achieving this feat when he masterminded a brilliant 3-2 victory over Liverpool. While Carrick has consistently been named as the frontrunner for the job, United have always made it clear that they would only make an appointment after considering all available and suitable options.

The likes of Andoni Iraola, Julian Nagelsmann, Oliver Glasner, Gareth Southgate, Thomas Tuchel and Luis Enrique were all mentioned to be in the running for the position.

A report covered by The Peoples Person claimed that Iraola, who was thought to be Carrick’s chief competitor for the job, had dropped out of contention for the managerial position.

A subsequent report revealed that United’s football department are set to recommend to the executive committee that Carrick be hired on a permanent basis. Several players, including Amad, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Casemiro, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes have all thrown their weight behind Carrick.

Now, reliable insider Sully has revealed that Carrick will be handed an initial two-year deal with the option of an additional 12 months.

Carrick contract detail

According to Sully, “Roundtable can exclusively reveal that United plan to offer the former midfielder an initial two-year contract until June 2028, following his side’s fantastic form.”

“It is also understood that this contract will include an option to extend his deal by a further campaign, although negotiations are expected to follow before a final agreement is sealed.”

“Roundtable understands that Carrick has already been involved in the recruitment process ahead of this summer and has given his views on the transfer strategy for the 2026 window.”

Once the managerial issue has been sorted, United can finally turn their attention towards the summer window and pre-season.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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