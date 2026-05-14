Michael Carrick: Man United coach nominated for major award

Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick’s spectacular run at Old Trafford has earned him a nomination for a prestigious Premier League award. The English manager was appointed in January to steady the ship after former head coach Ruben Amorim’s tumultuous reign came to an abrupt end.

The Red Devils were an enigma under the Portuguese, marking a period that had more lows than highs and saw the team finish 15th in the Premier League table last season. The English giants ultimately opted for a change at the turn of the year and handed Carrick the reins of the first team.

The Englishman previously had a short interim spell at the Theatre of Dreams after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit in 2024, during which he managed two wins and a draw in three games. The task at hand, however, was much bigger this time.

Entering into the eye of the storm

United may have recognised the need for a managerial revamp last summer, but they opted instead to invest in Amorim’s 3-4-3 system. After spending over £200 million on the attack and goalkeeping departments, INEOS were hoping the Portuguese could get the club back to where it belonged.

While the team’s performances did improve, Amorim struggled to get results, and his management of young Kobbie Mainoo also attracted a lot of scrutiny. When Carrick entered the fray, the Red Devils were sixth in the Premier League table after 21 games, with eight wins and five defeats.

To make matters worse, the Premier League giants had just exited the FA Cup in the third round at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion, which was interim manager Darren Fletcher’s final game in charge. United wanted Carrick to steady the ship and push for a top-four finish to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

The Englishman took charge at Old Trafford on 13 January and had a massive game to prepare for – the Manchester derby.

Carrick’s Midas touch transforms United

One of Carrick’s first decisions at the Theatre of Dreams was to abandon Amorim’s flawed 3-4-3 system and revert to a 4-2-3-1 formation. He also reinstated Bruno Fernandes in the No. 10 position and put his faith in Mainoo, both of which ended up paying dividends.

The English manager defied all expectations by picking up a memorable 2-0 win over their bitter rivals at Old Trafford in his first game in charge. His next test was just as tough: a visit to the Emirates, where Arsenal had not lost in the league all season.

However, Carrick tamed the Gunners, coming away with a hard-fought 3-2 win that added belief to the team and wind to the sails of United fans worldwide. Where Amorim had struggled to win three games in a row in his 14-month tenure, the Englishman won all of his first four matches.

United have since picked up 10 wins and three draws from Carrick’s 15 games in charge, collecting 33 points – the most in the league during that period. The Red Devils have secured qualification for the Champions League and are third in the table with two games remaining. The Englishman’s efforts have now been recognised by the Premier League.

Michael Carrick Managerial Career Stats

Team From To Games Played Games Won Games Drawn Games Lost Win % Manchester United (caretaker) 21 November 2021 2 December 2021 3 2 1 0 66.7 Middlesbrough 24 October 2022 4 June 2025 136 63 24 49 46.3 Manchester United 13 January 2026 present 15 10 3 2 66.7 Total — — 154 75 28 51 48.7

Premier League’s Manager of the Season?

The Premier League have announced their list of nominees for the Manager of the Season award and Carrick has been included in the shortlist. The other nominees are Mikel Arteta (Arsenal), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth), Regis Le Bris (Sunderland) and Keith Andrews (Brentford).

Despite only managing for half a campaign, the United caretaker manager’s nomination speaks volumes about his impact at the club. The former midfielder also won the Premier League’s Manager of the Month for January.

Carrick has now become the first United manager in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era to be nominated for the award. The legendary Scot won the accolade a record 11 times.

Final Thoughts

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that Carrick is close to taking charge as the permanent manager at Old Trafford. Having also defeated Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa during his short spell, the Englishman has brought a smile back to United fans’ faces, and certainly deserves the award.

Most Premier League points since Michael Carrick took over: 🥇 Man Utd — 33

🥈 Man City — 31

🥉 Arsenal — 30 A successful audition. 👏 pic.twitter.com/4Pt6Etw9K8 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 13, 2026

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social