Unai Emery: United sounded out Villa boss before deciding on Carrick

Manchester United held talks with Unai Emery before settling on Michael Carrick as their next permanent head coach, Ben Jacobs reveals.

Carrick’s at the wheel

It has emerged this week that INEOS are intent on keeping Carrick in place after an impressive interim spell.

The 44-year-old Englishman took charge of United in a state of chaos, fresh from Ruben Amorim’s bombshell dismissal after an explosive fallout with sporting director Jason Wilcox. The former Red Devil has brought the same sense of calm and control he exuded across twelve glittering years at the heart of United’s midfield to the dugout at Old Trafford.

United boast the best form in the Premier League during his tenure, with a return to the Champions League – INEOS’ target upon his appointment – secured with three games to spare.

It’s therefore come as little surprise the hierarchy are set to recommend Carrick be given the job full time in an executive meeting with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe this week.

But while the Wallsend native could not have done much more, on or off the pitch, to strengthen his case, it’s perhaps the actions of his peers which have proved most impactful in him securing his dream job.

United’s leading target was Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique, widely considered the finest tactician in world football. Big-name alternatives included England boss Thomas Tuchel and Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti.

But all three effectively ruled themselves out of the running as they remain committed to their current roles for the foreseeable future. The other candidates on the list – Andoni Iraola, Oliver Glasner and Julian Nagelsmann to name a few – all presented too much of a risk for INEOS to twist, rather than stick, on Carrick.

United sounded out Emery

Emery was another name high on United’s radar as an option, with explorative talks understood to have taken place with intermediaries of the Aston Villa manager.

But, speaking to the United Stand, Jacobs reveals this interest extended as far as a “formative enquiry” with the Spaniard.

The talkSPORT reporter claims advances were made to sound out Enrique and Tuchel, only to be firmly shut down. Talks were also held with Iraola’s camp, but not followed up on United’s side despite the Bournemouth boss becoming a free agent this summer.

But it’s clear Emery was a strong contender for the shot-callers in M16, though why a move never progressed beyond this enquiry remains unclear. It’s understood Villa would fight tooth and nail to keep the Basque native in Birmingham, while there have been noises linking him with Real Madrid.

Final Thoughts

Interestingly, Sir Alex Ferguson is also understood to be a huge fan of Emery – who has been described as an “elite” tactician – with the legendary Scot “known to admire his qualities as a manager” after he was proposed to United on numerous occasions in the past.

On a limited budget, often relying on loan deals for out-of-favour players like Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, Emery has done an undoubtedly superb job to turn the Villans into one of the best sides in England during his time at Villa Park.

But Carrick has passed his audition with flying colours and, in the absence of a truly elite option like Enrique, Tuchel or Ancelotti, INEOS are wise to exercise caution by opting for stability over speculation.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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