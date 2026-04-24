Cole Palmer: Manchester United’s stance on Chelsea superstar emerges

Manchester United all but secured their place in next season’s Champions League with a win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

The clash, which ended 1-0, also more or less ended Chelsea’s hopes of qualifying for Europe’s premier competition. After being outclassed by Michael Carrick, Liam Rosenior suffered another crucial defeat at Brighton a few days later, which led to his sacking.

This development has raised question marks over the direction in which the Chelsea project is heading.

Manchester United keen on Cole Palmer

According to CaughtOffside, several Chelsea players are disillusioned with the current Blues project. Amid this, Manchester United are hoping to lure Chelsea’s talisman, Cole Palmer.

It is claimed that United have a genuine and concrete interest in Palmer, as there is a sense that the boyhood United fan would be open to a move back to Manchester, having left Manchester City for a move to London in 2023.

“United’s interest in Cole Palmer is real and concrete,” a source told CaughtOffside.

The report suggests that some inside United might feel there is an opportunity to move for Palmer this summer. Such is Palmer’s talent that Martin Keown believes he has “magical powers”.

Chelsea’s stance on Cole Palmer

However, the 23-year-old’s Chelsea contract runs until 2033, meaning negotiations with the London outfit would be very difficult, and United would prefer to avoid “a lengthy saga”.

It is understood Chelsea would be looking for a fee in the region of £150 million, which is not feasible for the Mancunians.

Cole Palmer Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 22 9 1 4 – 1,606' Champions League 4 1 2 – – 277' FA Cup 1 - - - 62' EFL Cup 1 - - - 30' Total 28 10 3 4 – 1,975'

“There’s not currently any indication that Palmer could try forcing a move, which would likely be required for Chelsea to even consider coming to the negotiating table,” the report adds.

Furthermore, Palmer does not look like a guaranteed hit, with his performances declining each season, at least statistically. The England international has 10 goals to his name in all competitions this term, down from 18 last season and 25 the year before.

As such, it would be wise to monitor Palmer for another campaign to see if he is able to rediscover his best form.

Featured image Ben Roberts photo via Getty Images

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