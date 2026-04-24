Home » Noah Sadiki: Man United learn asking price for Sunderland star

Noah Sadiki: Man United learn asking price for Sunderland star

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Noah Sadiki

Manchester United are keeping tabs on numerous midfielders ahead of what promises to be a busy transfer window.

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Huge names such as Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga, Elliot Anderson and Sandro Tonali have all been mentioned in recent weeks.

Lesser-known names with Premier League experience have also been listed.

This includes the likes of Carlos Baleba, Alex Scott, Joao Gomes and Mateus Fernandes.

Another midfielder with Premier League experience who has also been mentioned with United’s name is Sunderland’s Noah Sadiki.

Sadiki

The club has been linked to the player since last year, as he and his side have had an impressive first year back in the Premier League.

United were said to have interest in the Congo star in January , but Sunderland were not willing to entertain a deal at that stage of the season.

What’s more, earlier reports have suggested that United and Chelsea are the teams who are most serious about bringing in the high-energy midfielder.

New reports

The Journal reports that Sunderland “face a tough battle to keep” Sadiki this summer.

The report adds that, “Sad­iki is attract­ing strong atten­tion across the divi­sion, with Chelsea lead­ing the race and Manchester United also cred­ited with firm interest.”

It is also understood that it would require a fee of around £45 million to convince the Black Cats to part ways with their star.

Despite Chelsea and United’s favourable position, they are not the only sides tracking Sadiki. Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are also said to be in the race for the midfielder.

Sadiki has been described as an “outstanding” physical presence who excels at driving forward with the ball and is “complete” from a technical standpoint.

The 21-year-old has played 30 games for Sunderland, providing one assist in all competitions.

Noah Sadiki season stats

Games playedGoalsAssistsMins played
30012623

Source: transfermarkt.com
Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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