Man United’s smart plan to fix problem position while saving millions in transfer fees



Manchester United are set to reshape their midfield this summer.

Casemiro is leaving when his contract expires, while Manuel Ugarte, who has struggled to establish himself at Old Trafford, is also expected to depart. Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly keen to sell the Uruguayan.

With both defensive midfielders heading for the exit, and given that they are the only two players of that profile signed in the last seven years, INEOS have little choice but to prioritise bolstering the centre of the park.

At best, three midfield signings are what the Red Devils should be aiming for, and according to The Athletic, that is exactly the plan. The outlet claims the 20-time English champions could refresh their engine room with three new faces this summer.

Three midfield signings would be costly to pull off, particularly given that other positions also need reinforcement. However, INEOS have a smart plan to make it work.

Sign two, get one from the academy

Two midfielders are to be brought in, and for the third, The Athletic claim:

“United hope one midfielder can also be promoted from the academy. Tyler Fletcher, 19, and Jim Thwaites, 18, have been around the first team recently.”

Makes sense

If United can land two marquee midfield signings, players ready to make an immediate impact alongside Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes, then trusting an academy player to step up alongside them is a perfectly reasonable gamble.

Tyler Fletcher and Jim Thwaites have already been training with the senior squad, so the opportunity is there.

If you are good enough, you are old enough. The pair need to seize their moment, impress between now and pre-season, and earn their promotion, much like Shea Lacey did.

Not just Fletcher and Thwaites

It may not just be those two alone. The likes of Toby Collyer, Sekou Koné and Jacob Devaney, all currently out on loan, also have a real chance of being the academy player handed a spot in United’s 2026-27 squad.

Either way, the millions saved by promoting from within rather than signing a third midfielder should give INEOS a significant financial boost and set United up for a strong summer 26 window.

Featured image Ben Roberts photo via Getty Images

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