Maxi Araujo: Man United learn asking price for Sporting CP star

Manchester United are leading the charge to sign Maxi Araujo as Sporting CP name their price for the 26-year-old left-back, according to a well-connected journalist.

Flying Fullback

The Red Devils are targeting reinforcements on the left-hand side as INEOS look to bolster the squad ahead of a return to the Champions League next season.

Initially, it was understood that the club’s hierarchy were intent on signing a winger to bring more balance to a lopsided attack. Yan Diomande and Morgan Rogers were two of the high-profile names on the radar.

However, a report relayed by The Peoples Person now claims a left-back is a more pressing priority, with Patrick Dorgu set to remain in his new berth further forward. The 21-year-old Dane was imperious as a left-winger in the back-to-back victories over Manchester City and Arsenal at the start of Michael Carrick’s caretaker reign, only for a serious hamstring injury to halt his progress.

The Copenhagen native is ramping up his return ahead of next weekend’s crunch clash with Liverpool – and the club see his position next year coming on the wing, rather than at fullback, in a 4-2-3-1 shape.

But this leaves the left-back spot manned only by Luke Shaw, given Tyrell Malacia‘s forgettable time at Old Trafford will come to an end when his contract expires in May. As such, United are ramping up efforts to sign another option to compete with Shaw, whose body will not be able to contend with the increased workload European football will entail.

This has led to Araujo, Sporting’s flying fullback, emerging as a key target, with an all-action style that enables him to also play on the wing or in midfield.

Red-Hot Race

United are not alone in their admiration of the Uruguay international, however, as both Arsenal and Manchester City are also understood to be firmly in the race. Araujo was impressive in the Champions League quarter-final clash with the Gunners, producing a superb display in the second leg at the Emirates as Sporting outplayed Mikel Arteta’s side.

And while Os Leões were unable to overturn the 1-0 deficit from the home tie in Lisbon, their fullback clearly left a lasting impression on scouts in North London. Similarly, the new sporting director at the Etihad, Hugo Viana, previously held that role with Sporting, having brought Araujo to Europe from Mexican side Deportivo Toluca.

Uruguayan journalist Rodri Vazquez confirms the defender has “sparked interest” from England’s elite and that it is “very likely [he] will change teams after the World Cup.” Araujo’s contract at the José Alvalade Stadium contains an €80m release clause – but Vazquez contends Sporting are willing to open negotiations at the €40-50m mark (£35-43m), suggesting a £43m bid will seal the deal.

Final Thoughts

There is always a certain risk attached to signings from ‘smaller’ leagues in Europe, such as Portugal or Holland – as United have learned the hard way in recent years, both on the pitch and in the dugout.

But the fact that Araujo’s most impressive displays have come in the Champions League, particularly against title contenders Arsenal, offers hope of his ability to translate his talents in the Premier League.

The Uruguayan’s versatility is another attractive trait for United given the number of holes in the squad that need filling this summer will likely exceed the budget, meaning Sporting’s willingness to accept a cut-price deal from the release clause is a major boost.

Featured image Carlos Rodrigues via Getty Images

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