Rafael Leao: Manchester United learn AC Milan star’s asking price

Manchester United are looking for a new left-forward this summer as they aim to revitalise their attack ahead of the upcoming campaign. The Red Devils have scored 58 goals in 33 Premier League games this season, which is a significant improvement on last campaign’s return of 44 goals in 38 games.

The English giants are reaping the benefits of investing wisely in the attack last summer, when they also cleared the deadwood. Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund were all offloaded either on temporary deals or on permanent moves.

United, as such, are planning to add pace and trickery to their frontline this summer. A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person has named AC Milan’s Rafael Leao as one of the options currently being considered at the Theatre of Dreams.

One of Serie A’s most lethal forwards

Leao has emerged as one of the best players in Serie A since arriving at the San Siro in the summer of 2019. The Portuguese forward’s speed and ability on the ball make him a fine replacement for Rashford at Old Trafford.

Leao, who was hailed as “truly special” by ex-teammate Alessandro Florenzi, has registered 10 goals and set up three more in 27 appearances across all competitions this season, 22 of which have been starts.

Rafael Leao Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Serie A 25 20 9 3 4 - 1,642' Italy Cup 2 2 1 - - - 107' Supercoppa Italiana - - - - - - - Total 27 22 10 3 4 - 1,749'

It was previously reported that the Portuguese is settled with the Rossoneri and is not looking to leave. However, another report suggested that Leao has a strained relationship with Milan fans and an exit could be on the cards at the end of this season.

An update on the player’s situation has now emerged.

United remain in Leao race

According to the Daily Mail, United are joined by Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid in the race for Leao this summer. The report states: “AC Milan star Rafael Leao is attracting interest from Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid as they explore a potential summer move for the Portugal international.”

The report insists that Milan could let their prized asset leave for £60 million this summer, adding: “Milan are understood to be open to offers for a number of their top players as they look to balance the books and work within financial guidelines. And Leao could depart for around £60 million. That’s viewed as excellent value by many elite clubs for a 26-year-old of Leao’s calibre in the current market.”

The report rubbishes rumours of a possible rift with Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri. Barcelona have also been linked with Leao in recent times, but it now appears that a move to Camp Nou is not feasible due to the LaLiga giants’ financial issues.

United have already enquired about the Portuguese’s availability, the report states, adding: “The Premier League trio have been making enquiries, as have Madrid, and they would prefer to get any deal in place prior to the World Cup rather than risk his price escalating should he have a strong tournament.”

Final Thoughts

United are likely to prioritise a new midfielder this summer, but the chance to sign someone like Leao for £60 million could be too hard to turn down. The English giants are hoping to raise £100 million from player sales this summer, while a return to the Champions League could also generate around £70 million. As such, the Red Devils could have the funds required to strengthen both positions this summer.

Featured images Marco Luzzani via Getty Images

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