Antonio Valencia: Former Man United captain secures new job

Former Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia has made another career announcement in recent weeks.

United career

Valencia moved to Spain in 2005, joining Villarreal in La Liga.

He spent two seasons on loan at Wigan Athletic from 2006 and made his move permanent in 2008.

Just one year later, in 2009, he joined Manchester United and would spend 10 years at the club.

The Ecuadorian departed in 2019 after 339 appearances and nine major trophies.

Valencia was made captain of the side in 2018 by Jose Mourinho. He would go on to make 99 appearances for his national team.

Post-United career

The 40-year-old left Manchester United for LDU Quito in his native country before finishing his career at Querétaro in Mexico in 2021.

He recently played for the United legends team against Southampton.

In addition, he also made an unexpected return to football by deciding to play for Wythenshawe Vets.

The Cheshire Sunday League team have enticed fellow former football stars such as Papiss Cisse, Emile Heskey, Danny Drinkwater, Joleon Lescott, Stephen Ireland and Oumar Niasse to don their shirt.

Punditry job

Valencia announced on his X account that, “I want to thank God for this new stage, and

@TelemundoSports for the trust. I’ll try to give my best. See you at the 2026 World Cup.”

Quiero darle gracias a Dios por esta nueva etapa, y a @TelemundoSports por la confianza, intentaré dar lo mejor de mí. Nos vemos en el mundial 2026. pic.twitter.com/FqzNL0cTDz — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) April 28, 2026

What’s more, the TV station Telemundo stated, “the Legends team is taking shape! A lot of history and talent in Telemundo’s first expert reveal for the World Cup. Who do you think will complete the team? Enjoy the 2026 FIFA World Cup starting June 11 on Telemundo and Peacock TV.”

😍 ¡El equipo de Leyendas va tomando forma! Mucha historia y talento en la primera revelación de expertos de Telemundo para el Mundial ⚽🏆: ¿Quiénes crees que completarán al equipo? 🏟️ 📺 Disfruta la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026 a partir del 11 de junio por Telemundo y… pic.twitter.com/pnjR3FGuY2 — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) April 27, 2026

Antonio Valencia Man United career

Games played Goals Seasons 339 25 10

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