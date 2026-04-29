Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes issue Marcus Rashford return verdict



Legendary Manchester United duo Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes spoke about Marcus Rashford, assessing whether it would be the right move for him to return to the club.

United return on the cards

With the 2025/26 season on the brink of ending, there is still no clarity regarding Rashford’s future. He joined Barcelona last summer on a season-long loan after falling out of favour at United under then-manager Ruben Amorim.

Rashford has enjoyed an uptick in performances. His goal last weekend against Getafe took his tally to 13 strikes across all competitions. He has also contributed as many assists in the 43 appearances he has made.

Yet, Barcelona are still dithering regarding whether or not to trigger the £26m option to make his stay permanent. There have been suggestions that the Blaugrana are keen on a reduction on this sum, or even another loan deal. United have made it clear they will not renegotiate and are even prepared to welcome the forward back.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that it’s almost guaranteed that Rashford will return to United in the summer. Tottenham Hotspur have been mentioned as an interested party in him but a deal is almost entirely dependent on them staying up.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, Butt and Scholes agreed that it would be the wrong move for Rashford to try and revive his United career.

Butt and Scholes weigh in on Rashford situation

Butt said, “I think it would be wrong for Marcus for it to happen. He’s made that break now, and that would be the toughest thing he had to do.”

“I done it, leave the club you were brought up with, that’s the hardest thing, that initial break.”

“He went to Villa had a great cameo role there, Barcelona he started off well, for some reason he’s not getting games now. I think he will go somewhere else, it’s just where and who can afford him.”

Scholes added, “At Barcelona, he will only ever be back-up to Raphinha and Yamal. It’s down to the lad, does he want to go to a Villa, that type of club where he is going to play every week.”

Butt further stated, “Marcus needs to play every week, he needs confidence, he needs an arm round him, then you have an unbelievable talent. When he’s a bit part player and he’s not playing every week and he’s not feeling loved, that’s when he loses his love of football.”

“It’s sad because he’s got such unbelievable talent.”

Scholes concluded, “I think his time is done at United.”

Meanwhile, United are next in action on Sunday when they host bitter rivals Liverpool. Kick-off is at 15:30 BST.

Featured image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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