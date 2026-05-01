Bruno Fernandes: Man United ace reveals secret to incredible form

Manchester United may have invested more than £200 million in the attack last summer, but none of their new signings have been more influential than Bruno Fernandes this season. The Red Devils oversaw an attacking overhaul last year, with several of the deadwood offloaded on loan or permanent deals.

INEOS invested heavily in Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, who have already cemented their place in the starting XI this season. Sesko is now the club’s top scorer with 11 goals to his name, while Cunha and Mbeumo have been equally decisive.

However, United have relied heavily on their mercurial skipper Fernandes to power them to third in the Premier League table after 34 games. The Portuguese is now an assist away from equalling Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry’s record of 20 Premier League assists, and he has four games to make history.

Bruno Fernandes Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 31 31 8 19 4 - 2,708' FA Cup 1 1 - 1 - - 90' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 45' Total 33 32 8 20 4 - 2,843'

More freedom under Carrick

Fernandes recently sat down with Opta Analyst to discuss his form since arriving in England. When asked about his transition from goalscorer to creator-in-chief in recent times, the Portuguese said: “It’s about space. Over the years, teams know you better, so they don’t want to allow you as much space as they probably would have allowed me when I first came to the club because they didn’t know me as much.”

Fernandes has had a lower non-penalty expected goals (0.14) per 90 under caretaker manager Michael Carrick than under previous managers but is enjoying a higher expected assists (0.40). The Portuguese was deployed in a pivot role by former head coach Ruben Amorim earlier this season, before Carrick reinstated him in his favoured No. 10 position.

Fernandes outlined how the Englishman has given him more freedom to express himself, adding: “I float a lot in that zone there now with Michael [Carrick]. He doesn’t want me to just be stuck in the middle, so often asks me to find that pocket [of space].”

The Portuguese also explained why he has drifted more to the right, stating: “The outswing crosses are very dangerous. The inswing cross is much harder for them to head the ball as there’s less power on the ball normally and not as easy for them to put power on the ball when heading.”

Set-piece prowess

Fernandes has set up 10 goals from set pieces this season, just one short of Steven Gerrard’s record from the 2013/14 campaign. The Portuguese has been key to his team’s recent set-piece dominance, with only Arsenal (22) scoring more non-penalty set-piece goals than United (20) this season.

Fernandes went on to suggest that creating goals from set plays is actually a lot tougher than it looks, adding: “When we talk about set-pieces and needing to hit the ball in the right space, it’s sometimes harder than a standard pass. The way corners and free-kicks have been, my teammates ask me and demand where they want the ball. Sometimes I’m going to get it right, sometimes not so much.”

“I will tell you that five years ago, I would go to take a corner and just put the ball into the middle of the box and let’s see if someone gets it. And nowadays I have to hit a spot, so sometimes it’s even harder to get an assist from a set-piece than it actually is in open play.”

The importance of taking risks

Fernandes is often criticised for losing possession, but it is an outcome of his tendency to take risks, a trait he shares with some of the most creative players in the history of the beautiful game. The United skipper insists operating in the No. 10 position demands more risks, stating: “The position I play requires more risk than the other ones.”

“When you play in a team where you probably have to be the one to try and create chances more often than other players, you’re going to end up missing more opportunities and more chances than the others.”

The Portuguese has registered the most progressive passes under high pressure (91) in the Premier League this season. Fernandes further elaborated on the matter, adding: “It’s about putting the stats together with the eye test to understand why you missed that shot or a pass.”

“If I miss a pass trying to make something happen by playing the ball forward, I don’t mind it. Because if I don’t take that risk, I might miss eight out of 10, but I’ll get at least one right, and we win the game by that.”

Final Thoughts

Bruno Fernandes has created 114 chances in the Premier League this season, five short of his personal best from the 2022/23 campaign. Second on that list this season are Declan Rice and Dominik Szoboszlai (61), highlighting the gulf in class between the Portuguese and the rest of the league.

If United are to compete for the league next season, they must sort out their talismanic skipper’s future, especially since his current contract expires in just over a year.

Very few players have had as much impact on a Premier League club in recent years as Bruno Fernandes has at Man Utd. 2025-26 has been one of his best, with the Portuguese now just one assist away from equalling the Premier League seasonal record. pic.twitter.com/BoLOX4us8n — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) May 1, 2026

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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