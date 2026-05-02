Harry Kane: Bayern Munich make major call on Man United target

Manchester United are long-term admirers of Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, and his recent form has not gone unnoticed at Old Trafford. The Englishman rose through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur, before spending much of his career with the north London side.

He left Spurs in the summer of 2023, moving to the Allianz Arena for a fresh adventure. The 32 year old was also linked with a move to Old Trafford, but the Red Devils opted to invest in Rasmus Hojlund instead, a decision they would live to regret.

Kane has been on fire since moving to Germany, and has further enhanced his reputation as one of the game’s finest marksmen. This season, the Englishman has scored 54 goals and set up seven more as the Bavarians push for a treble.

Harry Kane Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Bundesliga 28 23 33 5 1 - 2,157' UEFA Champions League 12 11 13 2 - - 951' DFB-Pokal 5 5 7 - 1 - 447' DFL-Supercup (Franz-Beckenbauer-Supercup) 1 1 1 - 1 - 90' Total 46 40 54 7 3 - 3,645'

Despite investing in Benjamin Sesko last summer, United remain linked with further attacking additions, especially since the Slovenian is not the finished article yet. Previous reports suggested that the Bundesliga champions were planning renewal talks with Kane in January, but the Englishman is yet to sign a new deal and his contract is due to expire next year.

The situation has added to speculation regarding the player’s future, and an update has now emerged.

United remain interested in Kane

According to Football Insider, Bayern Munich are planning to tie Kane down to a new deal amid interest from United. The report states: “Harry Kane is set to discuss a new contract with Bayern Munich’s board at the end of this season amid continued interest in his services from Manchester United, sources have told Football Insider.”

The report states that while the Red Devils are not actively looking for a new striker, the chance to sign the Englishman would be too good to pass up, adding: “Man United’s transfer shortlist does not necessarily include a new striker signing, but they would not want to pass up on the chance to sign Kane if he pushes to leave Bayern.”

With an agreement not yet reached, the report suggests that United could be ready to take advantage of any disagreements or hold-ups during negotiations.

Bayern confident of renewal

Speaking on Football Insider’s Transfer Insider podcast, journalist Pete O’Rourke insisted that the Bavarians are relaxed about the entire situation. He said: “Bayern Munich are quite relaxed over the whole situation.”

“I think they are planning to hold talks with Kane and his representatives at the end of the season to try and tie him down to a new deal. He’s been a revelation since he moved to Germany.”

“He’s under contract until 2027, but Bayern will be hoping to extend that during the summer because he’s such a key man for them. He’s probably in the running for the Ballon d’Or as well, considering the form he is in.”

Final Thoughts

United are preparing to fight on four fronts next season and will need to add more depth to their squad, especially since Joshua Zirkzee’s future remains unclear. Kane would be the perfect candidate for the job, and could instantly turn the Red Devils into title favourites.

The Englishman could be a fantastic mentor to Sesko, who could hone his skills by playing alongside one of the greatest strikers in history. The possibility of breaking Alan Shearer’s Premier League goal-scoring record could also tempt Kane to finally arrive at the Theatre of Dreams.

Harry Kane is just ONE goal away from the 21st-century record for most goals in a single season by a Bundesliga player 🔥 Ballon d'Or loading? ⏳👀 pic.twitter.com/ljTYChDC0Z — LiveScore (@livescore) April 30, 2026

Featured image Alexander Hassenstein via Getty Images

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