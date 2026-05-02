Marcus Rashford: Man United loanee learns truth on Bayern Munich interest

Manchester United are preparing for a huge summer of ins and outs.

Marcus Rashford

One of the players who seems to be heading for the exit door is Marcus Rashford.

The Englishman joined FC Barcelona on loan in the summer and won the Super Cup in January.

The winger also looks set to win the Spanish league title in the next couple of weeks, with Barcelona comfortably top of La Liga.

He has scored 13 goals and provided 13 assists in 45 matches this season for the Catalan club.

Nonetheless, in spite of Barcelona originally seeming keen to use their €30 million option to sign Rashford this summer, a deal looks less and less appealing to La Blaugrana.

It seems that the fee is too high for Barcelona and they are more inclined to offer another loan, something United do not currently seem willing to entertain.

Other options

Premier League clubs Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked in recent weeks to the player.

European clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have also been mentioned as possible destinations for Rashford, but reports from Germany have poured cold water on suggestions the Bundesliga champions are in the mix.

Writing for Bayern Insider, journalist Christian Falk has stated that, “FC Bayern have a list of options – it’s not just Anthony Gordon. He is the player they would like to have.”

Nonetheless, the journalist quashed recent rumours that Bayern may turn to Rashford and claimed he “is not on this list.”

United will be keen to do a deal early in the window to recoup some funds for Rashford as they embark on an ambitious plan to improve their squad for likely Champions League football next season.

Marcus Rashford stats 25/26

Games played Goals Assists Mins played 45 13 13 2350

Source: transfermarkt.com

Featured image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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