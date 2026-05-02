Jadon Sancho: Dortmund chief speaks out on Man United star

Jadon Sancho’s nightmare time as a Manchester United player is inching ever closer to an end.

Horrible time

The England winger was chased all summer of 2020 without success, but the club finally got their man in 2021.

Sancho has never really performed for Manchester United and has only managed to play 83 times for the Red Devils in five years.

He fell out with Erik ten Hag in 2023 and spent the second half of the season on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho was then sent on loan to Chelsea for all of last season, before the Blues paid a fee not to sign him permanently.

Also, Aston Villa agreed to take on the winger for this season, but Sancho’s current Manchester United deal is about to expire next month.

Summer departure

There have been suggestions that Aston Villa may be keen to keep the 26-year-old permanently in the summer.

He has never really been a starter for the Villans and, despite poor statistics, has played a squad role for the English side.

There have also been reports that RB Leipzig would be willing to offer him an avenue to return to the Bundesliga, where he has previously enjoyed great success.

Nonetheless, recent reports seem to suggest that Sancho’s former club Borussia Dortmund are in a strong position to land the player.

Comments from Dortmund’s sporting director, Ole Book, have only fuelled such speculation.

Speaking to German outlet BILD, Book claimed, “we all know that Jadon Sancho is a good, highly talented player who left a lasting impression here in Dortmund – with his technical skills and his creativity.”

One potential hiccup for the Germans is that Sancho would need to drastically reduce his current salary were he to return to the Westfalenstadion.

Jadon Sancho stats 25/26

Games played Goals Assists Mins played 35 1 3 1573

Source: transfermarkt.com

Featured image Eddie Keogh via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social