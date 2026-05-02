Home » Paul Pogba: Former Man United star opens up on injury hell

Paul Pogba: Former Man United star opens up on injury hell

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Pogba

Former Manchester United star Paul Pogba is slowly making his way back into football.

Post-United

Pogba left the club in the summer of 2022 after the expiry of his contract.

The World Cup winner with France in 2018 joined Juventus in the summer of 2022, but injury disrupted his return.

Controversy struck when he was banned for four years after banned substances were found in his blood, but after appeal, he only had to spend 18 months out of football.

Pogba finally joined French side AS Monaco last summer, but once again, his career has been thwarted by injuries.

He made his return to the line-up in the autumn, but injury put paid to his return and he has only played five games this season for a total of 57 minutes.

The longest he has been on the pitch is 21 minutes in a 1-4 loss to Paris FC.

Nonetheless, he is back in action and played the last six minutes of a 2-2 draw with Toulouse last weekend.

Thoughts on injury woes

In an interview with Ligue 1 Plus (via footmercato.net), Pogba opened up on how tough his recurrent injuries have been to deal with mentally.

The midfielder stated, “honestly, there were times when I was like, ‘That’s it, it’s getting on my nerves.’ I do everything, I come, I’m here, and it doesn’t stop, it just keeps going. I was thinking, ‘What more do I have to do to avoid all this?’ And actually, it’s about time and patience. You have to have the patience to keep going and not give up.”

Pogba also praised the support group he has around him and claimed, “I was lucky to have people around me, whether it was my family or close friends, who would say to me, ‘What are you talking about?’ When I see the messages, whether on social media or when I arrive at the stadiums, they applaud.”

Finally, the 33-year-old revealed that he has only just started his return to action and asserted, “I can’t stop here. I want to give that love and joy back to the people.”

Paul Pogba 25/26 season stats

Games playedGoalsAssistsMins played
50057

Source: transfermarkt.com
Featured image Ed Sykes via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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