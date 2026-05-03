Home » Matheus Cunha returned with a bang vs Liverpool

Matheus Cunha returned with a bang vs Liverpool

by Ayantan Chowdhury
written by Ayantan Chowdhury
Picture of Matheus Cunha


Manchester United clinched a thriller against fierce rivals Liverpool, winning 3-2 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

It was a fantastic victory, considering how the hosts let their two-goal half-time lead slip, only for Kobbie Mainoo to seal the deal late on.

The three points meant the Red Devils have guaranteed their place in next season’s Champions League after a two-year absence.

In the process, they also completed a league double over their arch-rivals for the first time in over a decade.

Matheus Cunha: immediate impact

Michael Carrick once again got his team selection spot on, as he brought back Matheus Cunha into the starting line-up for the ineffective Amad.

MetricValue
Minutes played87
Goals1
Assists0
Expected goals (xG)0.08
Expected goals on target (xGOT)0.24
Expected assists (xA)0.02
xG + xA0.10
Accurate passes20/27 (74%)
Chances created0
Shots on target1
Shots off target0
Blocked shots2
Shot accuracy1/1 (100%)
Fantasy points7
Defensive contributions9
Touches48
Touches in opposition box5
Successful dribbles2/3 (67%)
Passes into final third1
Accurate crosses0/1 (0%)
Accurate long balls1/2 (50%)
Dispossessed1
Non-penalty xG0.08
Tackles1
Blocks0
Clearances1
Interceptions2
Recoveries5
Dribbled past0
Ground duels won4/9 (44%)
Aerial duels won0/4 (0%)
Was fouled1
Fouls committed3

stats via fotmob

The Brazilian got in on the act as early as the sixth minute, as he initially saw his effort from a corner blocked. He was quickest to react, and his subsequent effort found its way into the back of the net.

This was his ninth goal for the 20-time English league champions, making him the joint-second top scorer for his new club in the Premier League.

Apart from the opening goal, the Brazil international tormented the visitors down the left, completing two dribbles and letting off three shots in total.

Matheus Cunha: Fantastic with and without the ball

The 26-year-old had five touches inside the Liverpool box and completed one pass inside the final third.

United’s No.10 was equally effective without the ball, winning a 100 percent of his tackles, as he made nine defensive contributions in total.

The former Wolves ace recovered the ball five times, and completed two interceptions (all stats via fotmob).

With Patrick Dorgu now back, Matheus Cunha will need to be at the top of his game to keep his place. Based on current form, that looks likely.

Feature image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

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After failing to become a professional footballer, Ayantan switched to the next best thing: writing about the greatest football club in the world. He has extensive sports journalism experience, having worked for over 10 years in the Indian sports media industry, writing for the biggest newspapers and websites. Currently an editor at The Peoples Person. You can follow him on X: @ayantanc_25

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