Marcus Rashford: Man United loanee closes in on La Liga title

Manchester United had several players in loan action on Saturday across numerous European leagues.

To find out where all of United’s loanees are plying their trade this season, click here.

Marcus Rashford

Rashford helped his side all but secure the Spanish league trophy with a 2-1 win away to Osasuna.

The victory means they are 14 points ahead, with Real Madrid only able to win a maximum of 15 from their remaining five matches. If Madrid drop points away to Espanyol tonight, Rashford will win a league title this weekend.

Rashford came on as a second-half substitute and his sublime cross was met by Robert Lewandowski, who headed home the winner.

He also had one shot on goal as well as his assist. The winger made one key pass and completed 83% of his passes.

Marcus Rashford stats vs Osasuna

Metric Value Goals 0 Expected goals (xG) 0.05 Assists 1 Expected assists (xA) 0.29 Total shots 1 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0 Touches 23 Dribbles (successful) 0 (0) Possession lost 7 Total carrying distance 38.8 m Carries 6 Total progression 17.9 m Big chances created 1 Key passes 1 Crosses (accurate) 5 (1) Accurate passes 10/12 (83%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 7/9 (78%) Passes in own half (acc.) 3/3 (100%) Def. contributions 1 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 1 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Ground duels (won) 2 (0) Aerial duels (won) 1 (0) Fouls 1 Dribbled past 0

Ethan Ennis

Ennis impressed once more as Fleetwood Town drew 1-1 with MK Dons.

The flying winger has been outstanding for the Cod Army this season and made four key passes in the match.

He created two big chances and won 100% of his tackles. Ennis also won a total of five duels in a highly combative performance.

Radek Vitek

Vitek kept a clean sheet as Bristol City beat Stoke City 2-0.

He made two saves, with one shot coming from inside the area. The Czech keeper also made two high claims and punched the ball clear to keep his area safe.

The Czech keeper has completed another outstanding loan spell and won numerous awards with Bristol City to reward his effort.

Dan Gore

The midfielder played 90 minutes in Rotherham United’s 2-3 loss to Wycombe Wanderers.

He made one key pass and completed an impressive 91% of his passes. Gore also completed two out of three dribble attempts but failed to win a tackle.

He was strong defensively, though, winning six duels and making two interceptions and two clearances for his team.

Jacob Devaney

The Irishman got another 90 minutes under his belt as St Mirren lost 0-1 to Dundee.

He made two key passes in the match and completed a tidy 90% of his passes.

Devaney had two shots on goal, one that was stopped by the keeper and another that was blocked.

He also completed 100% of his dribbles and tackles in an impressive midfield showing.

Andre Onana

Onana made one save as Trabzonspor drew 1-1 with Goztepe.

He had two key passes and completed one run out to clear the danger.

Rasmus Hojlund

The Danish striker failed to exert much influence once again as SSC Napoli drew 0-0 with Como.

He had one shot that was blocked by the defence. Hojlund did complete one key pass and his only dribble attempt, though.

Hojlund was poor in the air, losing all eight of his aerial duels as he was bullied by the Como defence.

Featured image Alex Caparros via Getty Images

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