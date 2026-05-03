Matheus Cunha pinpoints traits shared by Carrick and Sir Alex



Manchester United secured Champions League football in style, beating fierce rivals Liverpool 3-2 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

It was a fantastic first half from the hosts, as they dominated the visitors and took a commanding 2-0 lead into the break, courtesy of goals from Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko.

However, a couple of silly errors from Amad and Senne Lammens allowed the Merseysiders to equalise, and just when it looked like the away side were taking control of the match, up stepped Kobbie Mainoo.

The Englishman’s winner ensured the three points, and it meant the Red Devils completed a Premier League double over Liverpool for the first time in a decade.

Michael Carrick earns Matheus Cunha praise

From being sixth in January when Ruben Amorim was sacked, to now being third and qualifying for Europe’s premier club competition with three games left to play represents an incredible turnaround.

Michael Carrick deserves plaudits for engineering United’s resurgence, and goalscorer Matheus Cunha lavished praise on the caretaker head coach following Sunday’s famous win.

Comparing the current head coach with legendary United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, the Brazilian pinpointed his traits that have brought the 20-time English league champions so much success in such a short span of time.

“We’re learning so much, of course. When Michael [Carrick] came, he came with magic! [Sir] Alex Ferguson vibes,” the attacking midfielder was quoted as saying by The Daily Mail.

Biggest game in England

“He talks so much about his team, the conquering team. This feeling comes to us. We feel so happy with the information, we focus so hard to reach the objective.

“At the end of the day, this is just the start of the journey, it’s the beginning – a beautiful beginning!”

The former Wolves ace was delighted with the team’s first-half showing, and even though United did wobble in the second half, their resilience shone through and in the end, they deserved the win.

“I think this week was very important. It’s the biggest game in England and everybody is so motivated. When we started the game, I think we were there.

Matheus Cunha on his goal

“We were so focused to do what we trained do. First half we did that. I think it’s a journey we expected to come.

“It’s unbelievable. These kind of games are the ones anyone wants to play. When we win, I think it feels the best possible way.”

On his goal, the United No.10 revealed that his teammates have been joking about him not finding the back of the net often enough.

He was delighted to get on the scoresheet and, while he admitted he got lucky with the deflection, he will gladly accept it, his ninth of the Premier League season.

“The guys come to me and joke so much inside of the locker room – I think I was lucky to finish the play there. I’m happy to strike it and be lucky. The ball is in the net, that’s the only thing that’s important.”

Matheus Cunha will be hoping to get on the scoresheet before the campaign concludes in order to enter double figures in his debut season at Old Trafford.

Feature image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

