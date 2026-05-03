Kobbie Mainoo: Players ready to die for Michael Carrick



Manchester United rallied back after a poor start to the second half to ultimately emerge 3-2 winners over fierce rivals, Liverpool, at Old Trafford on Sunday.

It was a fantastic start for the hosts, with Matheus Cunha, who returned to the starting line-up, scoring the opener within six minutes.

The pressure was relentless from the Red Devils, and they eventually made it count as Benjamin Sesko doubled their advantage.

However, mistakes in the second-half from Amad and Senne Lammens meant the visitors equalised, and just when it looked like the Merseysiders might just nick it, Kobbie Mainoo had other ideas.

Kobbie Mainoo impact vs Liverpool

The Carrington graduate stepped up to score the winner with a sumptuous finish, days after signing a brand new deal.

Under Michael Carrick, the 21-year-old looks like a player reborn. From almost being sold by Ruben Amorim, the Stockport-born star is here to stay under the caretaker head coach.

"I used to dream of times like this" Kobbie Mainoo is feeling blessed after scoring the winner against Liverpool ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZpXLjW1p8z — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 3, 2026

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the Englishman lavished praise on the new head coach, sending a clear message to INEOS as they look to appoint a permanent head coach in the summer.

“He’s played a huge part in it, all the confidence he gives all the players. You want to follow him and fight for him and die for him on the pitch.”

Kobbie Mainoo on new deal and Amorim

On the new deal, the England international claimed it was a dream come true to extend his stay with his boyhood club.

“Saw a couple of my family members, it’s a blessing to play and a blessing to score. I used to sit in that corner, I’m just so blessed to be in this position. I used to dream of times like these. I’m glad to be here with the club.”

Kobbie Mainoo looked back on his difficult spell under the former boss earlier this season, failing to start a single game in the Premier League until the Portuguese’s sacking.

Refusing to blame anybody, the midfield magician claimed all he wanted was to play football and he kept working hard in the background, hoping for his luck to change.

Season goals outlined by Kobbie Mainoo

“It was difficult of course, anytime you’re not playing football. I just tried to look forward as much as possible and to keep my head down.”

On Sunday’s famous win and United’s qualification for the Champions League, the 21-year-old said the journey was not yet over as the team was not resting on their laurels just yet.

The goal is to win as many points as possible, a commendable upturn in the spirits of the group under Carrick.

“Happy to turn the season around, it’s a credit to all our players and the manager as well. We still need to finish the season strong, this is not enough for us.

“I’m happy to be around the goals in this game, such a special game and fixture.”

Up next for United is next weekend’s trip to Sunderland, and hopefully, they can continue their winning run.

Feature image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

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