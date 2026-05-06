Home » Man United poised for exciting move before end of season

Man United poised for exciting move before end of season

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Michael Carrick


Manchester United are set to wear next season’s home shirt for their final two games of the season, according to the Daily Mail.

Champions League return

United will be back in the Champions League following Sunday’s 3-2 victory over Liverpool.

Kobbie Mainoo scored the winner after first-half goals from Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko were wiped out by Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo’s strikes.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Michael Carrick praised his players for getting the job done, but insisted qualification for the Champions League should not be celebrated too much.

Casemiro reiterated this stance in a recent interview, in which he emphasised that United should be challenging for the biggest honours.

As United look forward to being back on club football’s biggest stage, the Daily Mail reveal that the team will sport next season’s home shirt for the last two games against Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Exciting move

As the newspaper notes, this move has grown increasingly popular among Premier League clubs.

It is said, “While United did not debut the current home shirt prematurely at the end of last season, the phenomenon isn’t new and often it can prove to be a huge commercial success.”

“Insiders believe wearing the kit in advance – last season United first wore the current home shirt in an Old Trafford friendly against Fiorentina – is a chance to jump start anticipation for the kit in a prominent game, given the lengthy break before the club’s pre-season tour in July.”

The home kit appears to have already been leaked online. It seems to draw inspiration from famous United kits in the 1970s.

It features a striped collar with “United” written on the back of it.

Meanwhile, Carrick and his players are next in action on Saturday when they go away to Sunderland.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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