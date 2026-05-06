Man United poised for exciting move before end of season



Manchester United are set to wear next season’s home shirt for their final two games of the season, according to the Daily Mail.

Champions League return

United will be back in the Champions League following Sunday’s 3-2 victory over Liverpool.

Kobbie Mainoo scored the winner after first-half goals from Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko were wiped out by Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo’s strikes.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Michael Carrick praised his players for getting the job done, but insisted qualification for the Champions League should not be celebrated too much.

Casemiro reiterated this stance in a recent interview, in which he emphasised that United should be challenging for the biggest honours.

As United look forward to being back on club football’s biggest stage, the Daily Mail reveal that the team will sport next season’s home shirt for the last two games against Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Exciting move

As the newspaper notes, this move has grown increasingly popular among Premier League clubs.

It is said, “While United did not debut the current home shirt prematurely at the end of last season, the phenomenon isn’t new and often it can prove to be a huge commercial success.”

“Insiders believe wearing the kit in advance – last season United first wore the current home shirt in an Old Trafford friendly against Fiorentina – is a chance to jump start anticipation for the kit in a prominent game, given the lengthy break before the club’s pre-season tour in July.”

The home kit appears to have already been leaked online. It seems to draw inspiration from famous United kits in the 1970s.

footlocker just casually having the new man united kit before it’s even been released 😭😂 #manunited pic.twitter.com/PYhxkL4Ohz — matt🧇🧊 (@a_bloke1) May 4, 2026

It features a striped collar with “United” written on the back of it.

Meanwhile, Carrick and his players are next in action on Saturday when they go away to Sunderland.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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