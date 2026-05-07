Marcus Rashford: Barcelona provide another twist in the tale



With Champions League football in the bag, Manchester United will need to go all out in the summer window if they are to compete on all four fronts.

Aside from the increased revenue from their return to Europe’s premier club competition, the Red Devils will also need to be smart with player sales to raise money for incomings.

They have already agreed on their first sale, with Napoli confirming their stance of triggering Rasmus Hojlund’s buy option at the end of the season.

Another loanee who seemed destined to depart just a few weeks ago was Marcus Rashford, with Barcelona having the option of securing his signature for a mere £26 million (€30m).

Marcus Rashford future hangs in the balance

There were talks over an instalment-based payment plan, but the Mancunian‘s recent dip in form seems to have changed their minds.

They are not as inclined, and are looking at another season-long loan arrangement, after which they plan to buy the Englishman outright for a much lower fee, considering his contract with his parent club will only have one year left to run.

INEOS have been aware of such a plan for a while now, which is why they are open to selling him elsewhere, including to a domestic rival, but their hands are tied behind their backs with the versatile attacker keen to remain in Catalunya.

Interestingly, a return to the Champions League means the England international is liable for a wage bump should he return to Old Trafford in case United decide not to play Barca’s games.

United’s hands tied behind their backs

According to Teamtalk, despite negotiations continuing between United and the La Liga giants, Marcus Rashford is likely to remain at the Camp Nou as things stand.

“Marcus Rashford remains determined to continue his spell with Barcelona and play under manager Hansi Flick, despite uncertainty over his long-term future at Manchester United, TEAMtalk understands.

“Ideally, Man Utd would prefer a permanent sale this summer, but there is also a financial reality to consider – namely, the reluctance to reintegrate a salary package understood to be close to £325,000 per week back onto their books.

“Man Utd are more than open to him heading elsewhere, and the likes of Arsenal and Bayern Munich have been keeping tabs on the situation.

Barcelona winning with their games

“As it stands, sources with knowledge of the situation expect a compromise to be reached. While negotiations are ongoing, the most likely outcome remains a renewed loan agreement this summer, keeping Rashford in Catalonia and delaying any permanent resolution until 2027.”

United should hold their ground and refuse to play along with Barcelona’s schemes. But with Marcus Rashford pushing to stay, it looks like an uphill struggle for the club.

Feature image Denis Doyle via Getty Images

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