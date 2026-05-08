Bruno Fernandes: Zeki Önder Özen wants Galatasaray to sign United ace

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes is in a glorious run of form that has helped his team climb up to third in the Premier League table after 35 games this season. The Red Devils have already confirmed their participation in next season’s Champions League, following a two-year hiatus.

The Portuguese has registered 20 assists in all competitions this season, including 19 in the Premier League, which puts him one short of the league record. That accolade belongs to Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne, but Fernandes could soon join them with three games left in the season.

United next face Sunderland this weekend at the Stadium of Light, when fans will be hoping their mercurial skipper can etch his name in history. Earlier this year, the 31 year old broke David Beckham’s record for most assists by a Red Devils player in a Premier League season (15).

However, Fernandes will enter the final year of his contract this summer and is yet to sign a new deal. The situation has added to speculation regarding the United skipper’s future.

Fernandes’ uncertain future

Fernandes moved to Old Trafford from Sporting in January 2020, when United were looking to add more creativity to their ranks. The Portuguese turned out to be the solution to their woes, and he has arguably been the most creative player in the league since his arrival.

This season, he has created 120 chances in the Premier League, the most by a United player on record, highlighting his importance to the team. Meanwhile, Fernandes has missed only six games due to injury during his six-year stay at the Theatre of Dreams so far, including three this season.

Bruno Fernandes Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 32 32 8 19 5 - 2,798' FA Cup 1 1 - 1 - - 90' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 45' Total 34 33 8 20 5 - 2,933'

The Portuguese Magnifico was also linked with an exit from Old Trafford last summer but ended up staying. He has since revealed that he turned down lucrative offers to leave United because he wanted to help the club return to their glory days.

That has not stopped rumours surrounding his future, and a recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that Galatasaray are keen to sign Fernandes this summer. Former Turkey international Zeki Önder Özen has now explained why the Lions must make a move for the Portuguese at the end of this season.

Fernandes hailed as world class

Speaking on VOLE, Zeki Önder insisted that teaming “world-class” Fernandes with Victor Osimhen could help Galatasaray’s pursuit of Champions League glory. He said: “With Osimhen there in attack, I can’t think of anything to say to Fernandes. He’s world class, right, one of the best in the World. This would also help Galatasaray in their hunt for success in the UEFA Champions League.”

“In the league too, he’ll cause lots of trouble for everyone. It would deter other rivals [Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Trabzonspor] from competing for the league title. His addition would make Osimhen want to stay. Imagine these players competing in top form and without any injuries.”

Zeki Önder, though, acknowledged that prising the Portuguese away from the Theatre of Dreams will be next to impossible, stating: “However, their chances of approaching him are very slim.”

Fernandes has registered 106 goals and 106 assists in 324 games across all competitions for United to date. While United want him to stay, the Portuguese reportedly wants the club to provide assurances about their ambitions before committing his future.

Final Thoughts

Although Benjamin Sesko has shown promise of late, a world-class attacker like Osimhen could further elevate Fernandes’ performances. United remain linked with a move for Harry Kane this summer, but recent reports suggest that he is likely to sign a new deal with Bayern Munich.

120 – Bruno Fernandes has created 120 chances in the Premier League this season, the most by a Manchester United player in a season on record since 2003-04; the previous most was 119, by Fernandes in 2022-23. Conductor. pic.twitter.com/xp1rFZcqaL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 3, 2026

Featured image by Michael Regan/Getty Images

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