Cole Palmer: United reach final decision on pursuit of Chelsea ace

Manchester United’s pursuit of talismanic skipper Bruno Fernandes’ ideal successor has seen them linked with several creative players across the continent. The 31 year old has been the heartbeat of the Red Devils since arriving at Old Trafford in January 2020.

He is on the brink of history this season after picking up 19 Premier League assists. With three games left in the campaign, Fernandes could equal or break the league record for most assists in a season (20), jointly held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

The Portuguese is only the third player after Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney to register 100 goals and 100 assists for United in the club’s illustrious history. However, Fernandes is already on the wrong side of 30 and his contract expires at the end of next season.

While the Portuguese has shown no signs of slowing down, the Red Devils have to lay down succession plans soon. A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests INEOS have their eyes on Chelsea’s Cole Palmer for the job.

Cole’s struggles this season

Palmer rose through the ranks at Manchester City, but after struggling for game time, he left in the summer of 2023 to join Chelsea. The Englishman enjoyed an outstanding debut season with the Blues, registering 27 goals and 15 assists in 48 appearances.

He won Chelsea’s Player of the Season as well as the Players’ Player of the Season, while he was also adjudged the Premier League’s Young Player of the Season, among other personal accolades. While the 24 year old could not match those returns in his second campaign, he was still quite impressive.

However, Palmer has struggled for form and fitness this season, while the managerial upheavals at Stamford Bridge have not helped either. The Englishman has registered 10 goals and three assists in 30 outings in all competitions this campaign, missing 26 games for club and country with various knocks.

Cole Palmer Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 23 21 9 1 4 - 1,696' UEFA Champions League 4 3 1 2 - - 277' FA Cup 2 1 - - 1 - 81' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 30' Total 30 25 10 3 5 - 2,084'

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person states that Palmer is unsettled at Chelsea and could consider a move to Old Trafford this summer. An update on the Englishman’s future has now emerged.

United end Palmer pursuit

According to The Express, United have pulled the plug on their pursuit of Palmer this summer. The report states: “Manchester United have ruled out a blockbuster summer move for Cole Palmer. Express Sport understands that United’s hierarchy have concluded that pursuing the England and Chelsea star does not feature among their primary objectives for the upcoming window.”

The report insists that while Palmer is impressed by the resurgence under caretaker manager Carrick, the Red Devils have other priorities this summer. It adds: “Manchester-born Palmer grew up as a United supporter before joining Manchester City – and has been impressed by their recent resurgence under interim manager Michael Carrick.”

“However, United have other areas of the squad to bolster ahead of the coming season, especially with Bruno Fernandes in such glittering form in the No.10 role.”

The report adds that United are aware that a move for Palmer would cost around £90 million, which may be beyond their budget. It concluded: “United have admitted privately that Palmer would be an expensive luxury the club doesn’t need and cannot afford.”

Final Thoughts

On paper, Palmer looks like the ideal replacement for Fernandes. However, the Portuguese’s stunning form this season suggests that United should put all their efforts into ensuring he stays at Old Trafford for as long as possible.

14 – Bruno Fernandes has created 5+ chances in 14 different Premier League games in 2025-26. On record since 2003-04, only Mesut Özil has done so more often in a season (15 times in 2015-16). Relentless. pic.twitter.com/YHjY2oPLg5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 3, 2026

Featured image Ben Roberts photo via Getty Images

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