Home » Man United vs Nottingham Forest officially confirmed

Man United vs Nottingham Forest officially confirmed

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Casemiro

Manchester United have had their final home match of the season confirmed.

Significance

The Red Devils are currently on a three-match winning streak after losing 2-1 to Leeds United. United have beaten Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, as well as Champions League rivals Brentford and Liverpool at Old Trafford.

The 3-2 victory over Liverpool last weekend secured a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Four points would mathematically secure a top-three finish from their last three games. The first of the remaining matches will be against Sunderland on Saturday afternoon, in a rare 15:00 BST kick-off for the Reds.

It has also been decided that United will play their final match of the season against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday 24th May at 16:00 BST, as all teams will play at the same time, as is tradition on the final day of the Premier League season.

Nottingham Forest match confirmed

There was some doubt about when United would take on Nottingham Forest in the club’s final home match of the season.

This uncertainty was due to Forest’s potential involvement in the Europa League final, but their 4-0 loss to Aston Villa ended those hopes.

If the Tricky Trees had made the final, United’s match would have taken place on Friday, but this is no longer an option.

The club’s site confirmed, “Manchester United’s Premier League game against Nottingham Forest will go ahead on Sunday 17 May, as provisionally scheduled.”

The club also confirmed that, “the final home fixture of the season for Michael Carrick’s men gets under way at 12:30 BST on that date.”

The game will also be shown live on Sky Sports for viewers in the UK.

The match-up promises to be emotional, as it will be Casemiro’s final game at Old Trafford as a United player, and Red Devils fans are bound to want to give the Brazilian an impressive send-off.

Casemiro Stats: 2025/26 Season

CompetitionAppearancesStartsGoalsAssistsYellow CardsRed CardsMinutes Played
Premier League333292812,508'
FA Cup10----11'
EFL Cup-------
Total343292812,519'

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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