Maya Le Tissier: Man United captain rewarded at Women’s Football Awards

Manchester United Women’s season began in incredibly promising fashion but has flickered out over the last two months of the campaign.

Season recap

The Red Devils are currently fourth in the Women’s Super League and look set to miss out on Champions League football next season.

This does not tell the whole story, however, as they spent most of the season in second place and also reached the final of the League Cup, which they lost to Chelsea.

The highlight of the season was certainly United’s inaugural Champions League campaign, and they impressively reached the quarter-finals, losing 3-5 to Bayern Munich on aggregate in a strong showing.

Maya Le Tissier

As usual, the England youngster, Maya Le Tissier, has been at the heart of most of what United have done right this season.

Le Tissier, the club captain, has been ever-present for the Red Devils, playing 40 times this season in all competitions and scoring four goals.

This included the club’s first ever goal in the Champions League group phase against Valerenga.

She also found the net with a coolly taken penalty at Old Trafford against Bayern in the quarter-finals.

Award

The young defender “led the winners at the 2026 Women’s Football Awards”, according to The Metro newspaper as she took home the Young Player of the Year award.

The paper reported that, “Le Tissier, meanwhile, has enjoyed another standout campaign at the heart of United’s defence as she continues to develop into a vital player for both club and country.”

Former Red Devil Nikita Parris, who is currently playing for London City Lionesses, was awarded the “game changer” prize for another strong season in the Women’s Super League.

Le Tissier will next be in action for the Red Devils when they travel to face Chelsea in the last league game of the season on Saturday 16th May at 13:00 BST.

Maya Le Tissier season stats

Season Matches Goals 2025-2026 40 4

Source: Wikipedia

Feature image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

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