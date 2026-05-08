David Affengruber: Man United transfer target makes key decision

Manchester United’s pursuit of David Affengruber has received a boost after the Elche defender’s latest decision, according to Sky Sports.

Bolstering Defence

Despite Harry Maguire signing a contract extension last month and the presence of four other highly rated options in Michael Carrick’s squad, United remain interested in signing a new centre-back. Both Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven remain works in progress, despite insiders believing the pair have the potential to develop a partnership as imperious as Arsenal duo William Saliba and Gabriel.

And Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez, both formerly of Dutch giants Ajax, have each suffered serious injury concerns this year, with a growing sense of uncertainty over their long-term futures.

Despite each member of the five-man unit being excellent on their day, INEOS are keen on bolstering an area of the pitch which could cause issues next season if left untouched.

Cut-Price Deal

The urgent priority this summer is a revamp of the midfield; however, with Casemiro heading through the exit door and Manuel Ugarte likely to join him.

This will drain the bulk of the budget, while a new left-back, an experienced striker, and a new No.2 to back up Senne Lammens are also understood to be on the list.

Consequently, there is unlikely to be much financial room left to sign a new centre-back — which is why a cut-price deal for Affengruber poses such an excellent market opportunity.

The Austria international is a 6’1″ defender, capable of playing out from the back with a wand of a left foot. He ranks highly in progression metrics, combining this with an aggressive front-foot style.

Elche signed him on a free transfer from Sturm Graz two years ago on a three-year deal, meaning his contract will expire next June. And despite a desire from the Spanish club to keep their prized asset, there is acceptance this summer is the time to sell.

David Affengruber Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Second Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played LaLiga 32 29 1 1 6 - 1 2,593' Copa del Rey 3 2 - 1 - - - 143' Total 35 31 1 2 6 - 1 2,736'

However, a report relayed by the The Peoples Person revealed Affengruber is “yet to make his mind up” on an exit, with a sense he may wish to remain in LaLiga. But Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg states the defender is in fact “planning a move in the summer”, with a host of clubs across the continent — including United — in the race for his signature.

🚨🆕 David #Affengruber is planning a move in the summer. Strong season with Elche. Contract until 2027. Options include the Bundesliga, Italy and Spain. Scouted by Juventus, Milan, Atletico, Sevilla and Manchester United.@SkySportDE 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/wAfdZU75Ug — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 8, 2026

Tweet: “David Affengruber is planning a move in the summer. Strong season with Elche. Contract until 2027. Options include the Bundesliga, Italy and Spain. Scouted by Juventus, Milan, Atletico, Sevilla and Manchester United.”

Final Thoughts

The combination of Elche’s financial fragility and Affengruber entering the final twelve months of his contract mean United are primed to strike gold in their pursuit should they choose to escalate interest. While Atletico Madrid may present an issue, Italian giants Juventus and AC Milan will not be able to compete with the financial package on offer at Old Trafford, nor will Sevilla or any club in Germany outside of Bayern Munich.

A fee in the region of £17 million is understood to be sufficient to bring Elche to the negotiating table, one well within United’s reach even after signing two high-profile midfielders.

Feature image Ion Alcoba Beitia via Getty Images

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