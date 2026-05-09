Strahinja Pavlovic: United told what they must do to sign Milan’s Vidic

Manchester United’s backline is not necessarily a major cause for concern for INEOS, who intend to overhaul the side’s midfield ahead of next season.

United have extended the ever-reliable Harry Maguire’s contract. Meanwhile, in recent days, 19-year-old Ayden Heaven has impressed with his imposing presence and positional awareness.

However, Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt’s worrying fitness records have left the door open for the arrival of a new central defender.

Manchester United make a move for AC Milan’s Nemanja Vidic

According to Calciomercato’s Daniele Longo, Strahinja Pavlovic has emerged on the radar of Europe’s elite clubs after turning things around at AC Milan.

Pavlovic moved to Milan from RB Salzburg in 2024. The 2001-born star needed time to find his feet in Italy and is now enjoying a very promising campaign at the heart of the Rossoneri’s defence.

The 6’4″ Serbian behemoth is aggressive in duels both in the air and on the ground, and is remarkably composed with the ball at his feet.

As such, the left-footed defender, who has been compared to United legend Nemanja Vidic since the early stages of his professional career, is an appealing profile for top sides.

Longo claims several clubs have already made enquiries for Pavlovic, including United and Chelsea, ahead of the summer window.

Strahinja Pavlovic not the only AC Milan star on Manchester United’s shortlist

Milan have no intention of making things easy for his suitors, with the report claiming the Serie A juggernauts would want €50 million (£43.2m) to let Pavlovic depart.

Strahinja Pavlovic Serie A Stats: 2025/26 Season

Appearances 31 Minutes per game 84 Touches per game 66.8 Accurate passes per game 49 Interceptions per game 0.6 Tackles per game 1.5 Blocks per game 0.5

Source: Sofascore

At this point, it is Chelsea who are expected to make a stronger push for Pavlovic than United, who may prioritise strengthening their midfield and attack before addressing the backline.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming Milan want to completely restructure their squad amid financial concerns.

Accordingly, they could be forced to sell their high-profile stars, including Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic. It is understood United are keen on both wingers.

Feature image Marco Luzzani via Getty Images

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