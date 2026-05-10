Atalanta’s Ederson reaches agreement to join Manchester United

Manchester United felt Casemiro’s absence in their goalless stalemate with Sunderland.

The Red Devils were fortunate to keep a clean sheet against the Black Cats, who forced Senne Lammens into a couple of excellent saves and dominated possession at the Stadium of Light.

Casemiro’s towering presence was missed at the other end as well, with United managing just two shots on target.

It is no wonder that United’s priority in the summer transfer window is to find a replacement for the Brazilian veteran, and a recent report suggests INEOS have made significant progress in that regard.

Manchester United agree terms with Ederson

According to journalist Sébastien Vidal, Manchester United are stepping up their pursuit of Atalanta midfield dynamo Ederson.

It is claimed that an agreement over personal terms has been reached with the 26-year-old Brazilian, who is now open to moving to Old Trafford.

This is a major boost for United, as Ederson had reportedly agreed to join Atlético Madrid earlier this year.

Vidal adds that United are now considering submitting a bid of around €50 million (£43.2m) in their attempt to wrap up the deal for Ederson quickly.

The former Salernitana midfielder excels at ball recovery and shielding the back line. However, in possession, the 6-foot-tall star is unlikely to get fans off their seats or dictate the tempo of play.

Manchester United urged to sign Frenkie de Jong

Before United struck an agreement with Real Madrid for Casemiro in 2022, they pursued Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong.

Recently, former United defender Jaap Stam said that United should reconsider the possibility of signing the technically gifted Dutchman, who is known for his ball-carrying ability.

“I think Frenkie de Jong would be the ideal player, he is very good with the ball. We can talk about his physique in the Premier League, maybe, because if you look at the individual duels, the tackles and the physical aspect, of course he’s not the greatest, but he’s a very good player,” he said.

Featured image Francesco Scaccianoce via Getty Images

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