Jeremy Monga: Details of United’s talks for “fantastic” Leicester winger

Manchester United played out a goalless draw with Sunderland in what was a forgettable encounter at the Stadium of Light.

The Red Devils lacked a cutting edge away from home, managing just two shots on target. Fortunately for Michael Carrick, the stalemate is unlikely to have any bearing on where United finish.

However, ahead of next season, United are actively looking to strengthen their attacking options by bringing in proven stars as well as promising young talent for the future.

Manchester United in talks to secure £6m signing

On Friday, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming Manchester United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, recently met with club officials from Leicester City.

It is believed United hold a firm interest in Leicester’s record-breaking winger Jeremy Monga, who made history as his club’s youngest Premier League player at 15 years and 271 days old last year.

Interestingly, it was United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy who gave Monga his first taste of senior football.

Last year, the former Leicester boss hailed Monga, stating: “He’s a great winger and has speed. He’s a fantastic talent, a great boy. He deserved these minutes and hopefully, more to come.”

According to the Daily Mirror (via Leicester Mercury), United are currently leading the race to sign the 16-year-old electric winger, having opened talks with Leicester over a summer move.

Monga, who has impressed with his astute decision-making and sharp movement in the final third, made 30 appearances across all competitions last term.

Monga agreed a new deal at the King Power Stadium last summer that will turn into a professional contract when he turns 17 in July. However, with the Foxes heading to League One, the England U19 international is unlikely to favour continuing at the club.

The report claims that Leicester could be in line to receive close to £6 million for Monga. That fee would be the highest the club has received for a teenager.

Manchester United want Morgan Rogers

Manchester United remain keen on signing a first-team ready winger as well, having set their sights on Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers.

It is understood Villa are open to parting ways with Rogers, who is valued at around £80m.

The 23-year-old dribbling wizard, who played under Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough, has been directly involved in 14 Premier League goals this term.

Featured image Jack Thomas via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social