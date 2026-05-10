Joao Gomes: Why Man United are more likely to land midfielder than Atletico Madrid



Reports of Atletico Madrid closing in on a deal for Joao Gomes must have left most Manchester United fans frustrated.

Most were wondering why United are letting a brilliant Casemiro replacement, available at a bargain given Wolverhampton Wanderers’ relegation, join another club.

Wanting Ineos to sign Gomes is certainly not ridiculous.

Gomes has been a long-term target and has more than justified the Red Devils’ decision to follow him closely.

Joao Gomes, everything Man United are looking for in a summer midfield signing

Tenacious and full of energy, the box-to-box midfielder has dazzled by effortlessly combining a relentless defensive work rate, aggressive tackling, and intelligent ball recovery with the ability to drive forward and initiate attacks. Gomes truly is a complete midfielder.

He is one midfielder to whom you hand the keys to your engine room. Given his Premier League pedigree, he is exactly the kind of signing Ineos are now hell-bent on making, which is why reports of the Brazilian agreeing terms with Atletico came as such a shock.

However, just as some were already writing off a Gomes-Old Trafford switch, Caught Offside are claiming that may not be the case at all.

Atletico Madrid are not the favourites in Gomes race

The UK outlet is reporting:

“Liverpool and Man United frontrunners to sign £40m Brazilian star”

They do acknowledge that Atletico have held talks with Gomes. However, they explain why a move to Spain remains unlikely:

“No formal bids have yet been submitted, but once the transfer window opens, Wolves are expected to face a flurry of offers. The most likely scenario is that Gomes remains in the Premier League, with United or Liverpool leading the chase at around £40 million.”

Premier League tussle

A battle with Liverpool for Gomes is not an easy one, but it is one Ineos should relish.

The good news is that the strong links to Wanda Metropolitano have changed nothing. The Gomes race remains wide open, and United have a brilliant chance of winning it.

The opportunity to play a key role at Old Trafford while succeeding his compatriot should appeal greatly to a 25-year-old with ambitions of going down as Brazil’s finest midfield export.

Featured image Naomi Baker via Getty Images

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