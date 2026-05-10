Senne Lammens: What Man United must do is now blindingly obvious after Sunderland display



Against Sunderland, Michael Carrick found himself in a tricky position with his squad selection.

Having been in charge of this Manchester United team for some time now, it has slowly become abundantly clear which players Carrick trusts to implement his tactical demands.

On Saturday, however, some of those players, among them Benjamin Sesko, Casemiro and Diogo Dalot, were unavailable.

Forced changes

Those absences forced him to tweak his line-up, and United may well have suffered as a result.

The Red Devils may have grown into the game, but Sunderland, especially in the first half, were firmly in control.

With the 20-time English champions back competing on multiple fronts next season, with Champions League football secured, they surely need a better squad with genuine quality in depth.

After the Sunderland game, where some fringe players failed to step up, Senne Lammens alluded to exactly that.

Senne Lammens’ transfer message to INEOS

The goalkeeper, as per The Daily Mail, made it clear that INEOS must be ready to splash the cash and strengthen this squad.

“Yes, of course, it’s a very hard league and next year will be a hard programme,” confessed Lammens on the toughness of the Premier League.

“So you want to get as many, or you want to have people in there who can come in when it’s needed.

“I think personally we have a lot of quality already in the squad this year. But, of course, next season is going to be a lot, and you also want to include injuries and stuff that can happen, just like today.

“A couple of guys injured, a couple of guys who normally always play. So those guys who are coming in and helping us out as well are very important.

“We want to make a good and strong squad for next season. But also this season, I think we have been able to do that as well.”

Speaking for every Manchester United fan

In many ways, Lammens speaks for most Manchester United fans in urging INEOS to go all out and bring in quality players.

As decent as Manchester United have been, particularly under Carrick, a successful summer recruitment drive should perfectly position them to challenge for trophies.

With moves for two midfielders, a left winger, a left-back and a centre-back reportedly on the agenda, it will be fascinating to see who the 20-time English champions target to address those needs.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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