Bruno Fernandes: United set to make U-turn after managerial change

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes has been a beacon of hope for Red Devils fans during a period of disappointments and historic lows. The Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League last season and lost the Europa League final 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur.

United, however, have turned over a new leaf of late under caretaker manager Michael Carrick, and are now third in the Premier League table with two games left this campaign. The Red Devils have already secured qualification to next season’s Champions League, which will be a huge boost to their summer plans.

While several players have stepped up this season, none have been more important than Fernandes. The 31 year old has broken the record for most assists by a United player in a Premier League season, which previously belonged to club legend David Beckham.

Fernandes is now on 19 assists this season, one short of the league record currently held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne, and has two games to equal or surpass them. The Portuguese has been in magnificent form since the turn of the year, but his contract situation is bound to be a cause for concern.

Fernandes’ contract expires in 2027

Fernandes’ contract is due to expire in less than 18 months, and he is yet to sign a new deal. The Portuguese maestro was heavily linked with an exit last summer, and his future is subject to speculation this year as well.

The former Sporting ace operated in a pivot role under former head coach Ruben Amorim in the first half of the campaign, adapting brilliantly to a new position and still managing to influence games. However, Carrick’s arrival has unleashed Fernandes, who appears to be at the peak of his creative powers after being reinstated in his natural No. 10 role.

Fernandes has registered eight goals and 20 assists in 35 appearances across all competitions this season.

Bruno Fernandes Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 33 33 8 19 5 - 2,888' FA Cup 1 1 - 1 - - 90' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 45' Total 35 34 8 20 5 - 3,023'

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that United have already initiated talks to tie their talisman down to a new deal. An update on the player’s situation has now emerged.

United’s change in stance over Fernandes

According to TEAMtalk, United are in constant touch with Fernandes’ camp as they look to address his future. The report states: “Manchester United are maintaining constant communication with Bruno Fernandes’s camp as discussions continue over a potential new long-term contract, as TEAMtalk exclusively reveals the details behind the club’s change in stance over their skipper’s future.”

The report insists that the Portuguese is one of the players backing Carrick’s permanent appointment, adding: “Sources state Fernandes is among the senior players who have actively supported Carrick’s case with the club’s leadership group, firmly believing he is the right figure to lead United forward permanently.”

The report points out that there has been a shift in stance regarding Fernandes’ future when compared to last summer, when the club and Amorim were both open to his departure. However, the player’s “performances and leadership this season” have forced a change of heart at Old Trafford.

Fernandes willing to retire at United

The report goes on to state that Fernandes is even willing to play the rest of his career at United, adding: “Sources close to the player state Fernandes and his family are extremely settled in the North West and the midfielder is more than open to finishing his career at Old Trafford.”

While he will turn 32 in September, Fernandes’ impressive fitness record suggests that he still has a lot of football left in him. The Portuguese has missed just six games due to fitness issues since arriving at the Theatre of Dreams, which includes three games this season with a hamstring injury.

The report goes on to add that talks have progressed smoothly, although a deal may have to wait until the managerial situation is addressed. It states: “Talks between the two parties have so far been constructive and ongoing communication remains active. However, sources indicate United are likely to finalise their managerial situation before fully committing to any major new contractual agreement.”

Final Thoughts

Since his arrival at Old Trafford from Sporting at the beginning of 2020, United’s talismanic skipper has been the heartbeat of the team and his influence remains unmatched at the moment. From wearing the armband at Old Trafford to closing in on history this season, Fernandes has been one of the best signings in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. United, as such, should ensure the Portuguese plays out the rest of his career at the Theatre of Dreams if he so desires.

Featured image by Michael Regan/Getty Images

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