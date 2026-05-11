Senne Lammens: Man United star reflects on his debut campaign

Senne Lammens played a starring role in Manchester United’s 0-0 Premier League draw against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, 9 May. The Red Devils were far from their best against the Black Cats, who had a few good chances to pick up a win.

However, the Belgian custodian refused to be beaten and dealt with everything the home side threw at him, ultimately helping to secure a vital point. With Aston Villa and Liverpool also held to draws over the weekend, United remain six points clear in third place with two games left this season.

Caretaker manager Michael Carrick has revived the club’s fortunes since taking over as former head coach Ruben Amorim’s replacement in January. The Red Devils’ decision to invest over £200 million in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Lammens has already paid dividends.

While the three forwards have scored 31 goals between them so far and made the headlines, one could argue that the Belgian goalkeeper has been equally important to the English giants this season.

Lammens’ 2025/26 campaign

Lammens arrived at the Theatre of Dreams from Royal Antwerp as a relatively unknown figure on the final day of the summer transfer window. United put their trust in the Belgian to solve an issue that had plagued the team for the past couple of seasons.

The 23 year old was handed his debut against Sunderland in October last year and he marked the occasion by keeping a clean sheet. It was also the Red Devils’ first clean sheet of the campaign, and the player has not looked back since.

Lammens has started every game so far, registering seven clean sheets in 31 appearances for the English giants.

Senne Lammens Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 30 37 7 - - 2,700' Jupiler Pro League 4 4 - - - 360' FA Cup 1 2 - - - 90' Total 35 43 7 - - 3,150'

The Belgian already looks like an upgrade on the error-prone Andre Onana, who is out on loan at Trabzonspor and expected to leave permanently this summer. Lammens has now reflected on his time with the Red Devils.

Lammens proud of his debut season

Speaking to The National after Saturday’s draw, Lammens said that he was proud of his debut campaign at the Theatre of Dreams. He said: “I think I can be proud of the season I’ve been having. I kind of had the perfect opportunity and the perfect time to come into the team and to grow with the team.”

“I think I had a lot of things to learn and still have a lot of things to learn, but in this squad, with this opportunity, I also get the opportunity to show myself and to help the team out. So yeah, it’s been a very good season for me personally.”

“As a team as well, we’ve been growing and now it’s the next step. Next season is going to be a big one, so everyone’s going to step up again. Because this season was OK, but it’s not our end goal, so we have to keep building on this and try to get better.”

Final Thoughts

Lammens’ recent performances have already earned him praise from legendary United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar. The Belgian will now be aiming to step up another level next season and help the Red Devils secure silverware.

Is Senne Lammens for £18M the best value signing of the season? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/P44qa2G7oq — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 30, 2026

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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