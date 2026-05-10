Andoni Iraola “willing” to crush Michael Carrick’s dream



Manchester United have secured Champions League football for next season, and despite a disappointing draw away to Sunderland, they look on course to finish third in the Premier League.

Not too many fans would have envisaged such a remarkable turnaround in the team’s fortunes from the dark days of the Ruben Amorim era.

From individual stars benefiting from the change in regime to results picking up, there is a lot to be happy about with Michael Carrick in charge.

The only stick to beat the caretaker head coach with is the fact that performances have not been up to the mark in recent weeks.

Why Michael Carrick’s position could be under threat

The former United midfielder remains in pole position to get the job on a permanent basis, but INEOS are still expected to do their due diligence, including talking to other potential candidates.

One of them is Andoni Iraola of Bournemouth, who is expected to leave the Cherries at the end of the current season.

The Spaniard has been a breath of fresh air since his arrival on the South Coast, overseeing steady improvement at Dean Court.

From a 12th-placed finish in his debut season, Bournemouth subsequently finished ninth last season, and are currently sixth and on course to qualify for Europe for the first time in their history.

Andoni Iraola has done a fantastic job at Bournemouth

This is why teams like the 20-time English league champions, Chelsea, and Crystal Palace are looking at the 43-year-old.

According to CaughtOffside, talks of a move to Palace are premature with the former Athletic Club star open to the possibility of taking over at the Theatre of Dreams come the end of the season.

“Andoni Iraola is indeed a top target for Crystal Palace, but sources close to the Spanish tactician insist that he’s not close to a decision, which is more likely to come after the end of the season.

“However, there are well-connected figures telling me that Iraola was favouring the Manchester United job.

Andoni Iraola keen on the United role

“A lot can change very quickly, and if, for instance, United get cold feet about hiring Carrick permanently, I sense that Iraola would be high up on their list and also willing to speak with the Red Devils.”

The high-energy and attractive style of play under Andoni Iraola would be welcome at United, but whether he can handle the enormous pressure and the huge egos in the dressing room remains uncertain.

This explains why Carrick remains the frontrunner, having worked with the players in two separate stints and knows the club inside and out.

Feature image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

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