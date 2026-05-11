Rio Ferdinand makes exciting prediction about Senne Lammens



Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has made a stunning prediction regarding Senne Lammens following his brilliant performance against Sunderland.

Lammens spares United’s blushes

Lammens was United’s saviour of the day as they played out a goalless draw with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Having secured Champions League football in their previous outing against Liverpool, United could not produce an equally impressive performance against Sunderland, as they were stifled by a Black Cats side that looked far more aggressive and threatening.

But for Lammens, the damage could have been significantly worse. The keeper got down well in each half to deny Noah Sadiki and Brian Brobbey, repelling what looked like certain goals on both occasions.

United had to wait until the 93rd minute for their first shot on target.

The Belgian goalkeeper has received widespread acclaim for his heroics at the Stadium of Light, and Ferdinand joined the chorus of praise. He tipped the youngster to become a mainstay at the club for the next decade or more.

Ferdinand’s prediction

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel, “The calmness that he’s brought, the amount of saves that he’s made and the difference-making that he’s made with this team, I don’t think you can put a number on that.”

“He’s been superb and he’s young. That’s what I love about him, he’s young, he’s still going to be getting more experiences and he’s only going to get better from now on.”

“I don’t think it matters how good or bad he plays, I think he’ll be the same level – very level-headed and he won’t get out of his pram too much about anything.”

The six-time Premier League winner added, “I think he’s one for the next 10 years at Manchester United, he’s going to be the No.1. He’s someone again, got a definite great foundation to start building from what he’s shown this season.”

Ferdinand said about the team performance, “We can’t expect perfection everywhere. Sunderland have caused havoc and trouble for a lot of teams at the Stadium of Light, that’s been a fact all season.”

“So to expect that we’re going to go there and dismantle them without even a blink of the eye I think is, one, disrespectful to Sunderland, but two, we’re expecting too much of Manchester United in that sense for where we are.”

United are next in action on Sunday when they go away to Nottingham Forest.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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