Alex Scott: Man United’s place in race for Bournemouth maestro unveiled

Manchester United are ramping up their pursuit of AFC Bournemouth midfield maestro Alex Scott, according to the latest report.

Standout Star

Scott, 22, has enjoyed a breakout season for the Cherries after a rocky start to life at the Vitality Stadium.

Signed from Bristol City for £25 million in 2023, the Guernsey native suffered successive knee injuries which ruled him out for much of his debut campaign. This was followed by a stop-start sophomore year in 2024/25, during which he did not complete a full ninety minutes and again injured his knee.

But his perseverance prevailed, as did Andoni Iraola’s faith in the 5’10 technician, with Scott emerging as one of the team’s standout stars this season. He has played in every single one of their Premier League matches, with Bournemouth on the verge of qualifying for European football for the first time.

There is even an outside chance the south coast club may secure Champions League football if results elsewhere go their way. Their main rival for the top five – Aston Villa – could also do them a favour by winning the Europa League, which would make a top six finish sufficient to enter Europe’s elite competition.

Scott’s all-round play at the heart of Iraola’s midfield has been instrumental to this, demonstrating both the technical and physical qualities to thrive in the cut and thrust of Premier League football.

United leading the charge

United have identified the England under-21 international as an option to revamp their midfield unit. Casemiro will leave at the end of the campaign and Manuel Ugarte looks set to join the Brazilian if a buyer can be found.

The leading targets are Elliot Anderson and Sandro Tonali, while Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba also feature highly on the list. However, Scott represents a more affordable alternative who looks every bit as talented as his peers.

Sports Boom reveals the Red Devils are “leading the race” for the playmaker, while Chelsea have also made “firm enquiries about a potential summer swoop.”

In response to this interest, Bournemouth are understood to be planning a contract extension to lock down their prized asset’s future. His current deal expires in 2028, meaning this summer may represent the last chance to command top dollar for his services.

Final Thoughts

Scott has undoubtedly enjoyed a superb season, showcasing the type of profile United would love to add to their midfield. He ticks many of INEOS’s boxes in terms of age, price, wage demands and Premier League pedigree.

However, he is a more attack-minded midfielder who would offer an alternative to Kobbie Mainoo, rather than a trusted partner for the 21-year-old English starlet. If a bidding war erupts for Scott due to the presence of a profligate rival like Chelsea, a deal may quickly make less sense until a successor to Casemiro is signed first.

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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