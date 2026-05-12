Marcus Rashford: Hansi Flick weighs in on Barcelona’s deal with Man United

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has weighed in on the Spanish giants’ debate over signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United this summer, according to a new report.

Catalonian Renaissance

Fresh from the first league title win of his career, Rashford is pushing for his season-long loan at Camp Nou to become a permanent switch.

A stunning free-kick in the 2-0 win over Real Madrid on Sunday confirmed Barcelona as LaLiga champions, taking the 28-year-old forward to 14 goals and 14 assists in all competitions for his adopted side this season.

Rashford is understood to be a popular member of the dressing room and is content playing a more rotational role behind superstars Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. He feels fully settled in Catalonia and has even won back his place in the England squad ahead of the World Cup in North America — a stark contrast to the position he found himself in at Old Trafford under Ruben Amorim’s reign.

A £26 million buy-option was included in the deal with United, a bargain price for a seasoned and versatile forward still in the prime of his career, with 28 goal contributions to his name. However, a major dip in performance in the last few months, culminating in poor back-to-back showings in the Champions League exit to Atletico Madrid, has seen the tide turn against Rashford.

Blaugrana fans are said to prefer that a young option from LaLiga be signed, while the club’s hierarchy have tried to renegotiate the deal with United to strike a cheaper price — or even a second loan.

The Red Devils have remained resolute that new terms will not be considered, informing the Spanish champions to pay up or risk Rashford being sold elsewhere this summer. AC Milan have been suggested as a possible landing spot, while clubs in England are also eyeing a swoop.

Flick backs Rashford to remain

TEAMtalk reports Flick, who has overseen successive LaLiga titles as Barca boss, has “now made it abundantly clear internally” that he wants Rashford to remain in his squad.

The victory over Real Madrid proved an incredibly difficult day for the 61-year-old German as he learned his father had passed away the morning before the game.

“It proved an emotional evening for the German coach, who revealed before the match that his father had passed away, and sources state Flick has developed particularly close relationships with several players during a demanding campaign, with Rashford among those he trusts most,” the report states.

Flick has agreed a contract extension until 2028, with the option for another year. His stock — and influence at Camp Nou — is at an all-time high, which is why his backing could prove decisive for Rashford.

“TEAMtalk understands Flick has been hugely impressed not only by Rashford’s performances on the pitch, but also by his professionalism, mentality and willingness to fully embrace Barcelona’s squad rotation system.

“The Barca boss has now communicated directly to president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco that he would like Rashford to remain at the club beyond the current campaign.”

Final Thoughts

United are desperate to be rid of Rashford and his exorbitant contract for good this summer. The Carrington graduate’s wage will go well past the £300,000 a week mark once the Champions League bonus kicks back in.

And while a £26m fee is a nominal one for a player with his experience and quality, his status as an academy player means it will constitute ‘pure profit’ from a PSR perspective ahead of a massive summer window at Old Trafford, where every penny will count.

Flick’s steadfast support of Rashford becoming a permanent part of his squad is therefore a major boost, as the noises emanating from Spain were that the Englishman’s days in Catalonia were numbered.

Featured image Alex Caparros via Getty Images

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