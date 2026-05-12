“Just can’t wait”: Bryan Mbeumo looking forward to career-first at Man United



Manchester United forward Bryan Mbeumo has revealed his excitement at playing Champions League football for the first time in his career next season.

CL football returns to Old Trafford

United sealed a sensational return to the Champions League following their 3-2 victory over bitter rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Kobbie Mainoo scored the winner after Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko’s first-half strikes were cancelled out by Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo.

Following last weekend’s results and the 0-0 draw with Sunderland, United are also guaranteed to finish in third place in the Premier League table. This is the culmination of a brilliant turnaround that was sparked by Michael Carrick’s appointment as Ruben Amorim’s temporary replacement in January.

Carrick has taken charge of 15 games so far, winning 10, drawing three and losing just two.

The legendary midfielder is thought to be on track to land the position on a permanent basis, now more so after reports that Andoni Iraola is no longer in the running for the Old Trafford hot seat.

While Mbeumo has struggled for form over the past few weeks under Carrick, he is still upbeat and relishing the chance to play in the Champions League for the first time in his career.

Mbeumo eager for milestone

Speaking on the latest episode of the Inside Carrington podcast, Mbeumo said, “I just can’t wait. I know it means a lot for the club and for the fans, so I know it’s going to be an unbelievable atmosphere.”

He continued, “I’m feeling really proud of myself, obviously because it’s never been easy for me. [I have] always had to work hard, but I never forgot about what I was wanting.”

“I always believed in myself because I knew I had special abilities as well. I always tried to work hard and I’m really happy for what is coming for me.”

The Cameroonian added, “I always told myself I wanted to be the best player in the world, so playing these kinds of competitions was really high in my head.”

“Even, as you said, [when] I started in lower leagues and lower teams, I always had this target in my mind.”

Mbeumo has netted 10 goals and provided an additional three assists for United in 32 appearances across all competitions this term.

Featured image by Michael Regan/Getty Images

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