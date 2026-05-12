Tom Heaton: Man United reach key decision on goalkeeper’s future

Manchester United are exploring extending third-choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton’s contract, according to a new report.

Long-term Stalwart

Despite turning 40 last month and not starting a match in over three years, Heaton remains an integral part of the dressing room at Old Trafford. A Chester native, he came through the Red Devils’ academy system after starting his career with Wrexham, where he played as both a goalkeeper and a midfielder.

In his first spell with United, where he did not make a first-team appearance, Heaton would enjoy loans at Royal Antwerp and Cardiff City among others. He then permanently joined the Welsh side on a free transfer in 2010 after turning down an offer to stay in M16.

Spells with Bristol City, Burnley and Aston Villa would follow, including three appearances for the England national team, before a return to United on a two-year deal in 2021 after being released from Villa Park. And while opportunities on the pitch have been limited since his return, Heaton has taken on a leadership role off it in his capacity as third-choice goalkeeper.

He was considered a key ally of Erik ten Hag and was then made a part of Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim’s six-man leadership team, alongside Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui and club captain Bruno Fernandes. This position of authority – almost a coach, rather than a player – now looks set to continue under interim boss Michael Carrick, with INEOS understood to be looking to get both men to commit to new deals.

New Deal

The Sun reports United are “exploring a new contract” as the existing deal will finish in June.

“Heaton’s current deal expires in the summer, after he signed a one-year extension last year. And well-placed sources say United are open to offering Heaton fresh terms again.

“He has been working with United youngster Radek Vitek since the 22-year-old returned to Carrington to train last week following his impressive loan stint with Bristol City. Vitek, who also came through at United, is wanted by several Championship clubs next season.”

Another attribute beyond his attitude and experience is the fact that Heaton qualifies as a homegrown player, with “strict squad registration rules for the Premier League and Uefa” making this an important consideration for United.

With Senne Lammens expected to continue as the undisputed starter next season, and Heaton set to reclaim his berth as third-choice goalkeeper, attention will turn to the No. 2 role.

Both Altay Bayindir and Andre Onana are expected to be sold this summer, with Vitek keen to continue his run of form as first-choice, even if that means another season away from Old Trafford.

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