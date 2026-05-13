Mateus Fernandes: Man United learn asking price for West Ham star

Manchester United are accelerating their interest in Mateus Fernandes after the club’s recruitment team delivered glowing reports on the West Ham maestro, according to a new report.

Portuguese Playmaker

Despite facing the ignominy of back-to-back relegations, Fernandes‘ reputation as one of the Premier League’s best midfield prospects continues to grow by the week.

West Ham signed the 21-year-old for £42 million from Southampton last summer after the Saints finished bottom of the table in a dismal season at St Mary’s.

Fernandes was a rare bright spot amidst a sea of underperformance on the south coast, which led the Hammers to strike a big-money deal.

Now, in an unfortunate twist, the former Sporting CP star faces the same fate with his new side, as they are locked in a dogfight with local rivals Tottenham Hotspur to avoid relegation.

West Ham are currently 18th, two points behind Tottenham Hotspur and a much worse goal difference, with a daunting trip to St James’ Park to face Newcastle this weekend. The momentum for survival appears to reside in north, rather than east, London.

However, even if Nuno Espirito’s side were to drop down to the Championship, it was believed they would demand a massive fee to let the Portugal international depart the London Stadium – potentially as high as £84 million, double their initial investment.

This would have presented United, on the hunt for up to three midfielders this summer, with a serious problem in terms of financing a deal while retaining sufficient funds to secure two other targets.

Price Drop

Attacking Football correspondent Paddy Keogh dismisses this £84 million valuation as “not accurate”. Instead, he claims the price will “be closer to £60 million” should West Ham be unable to survive, noting there is no relegation clause despite many reports suggesting there was.

United have held talks with Fernandes’ camp to gauge interest, with the player said to be very open to a switch to Manchester. Captain and compatriot Bruno Fernandes has even recommended his namesake to the club’s hierarchy.

Keogh reveals the analytical team at Old Trafford “love” the Hammers’ dynamo, who is capable of playing in a variety of roles in midfield, further strengthening his reputation.

Chelsea and Manchester City are both understood to have also tabled enquiries, while European champions Paris Saint-Germain are also interested. The French giants’ sporting director Luis Campos is always on the hunt for the best Portuguese talent, presenting a potential obstacle United will find hard to overcome.

Final Thoughts

Interestingly, Keogh notes United were interested in Fernandes last year, with Ruben Amorim – the manager who gave him his debut in Lisbon – said to be a huge fan of the all-action midfielder.

And while the 41-year-old tactician no longer resides at the Theatre of Dreams, Fernandes offers United a dream option in midfield if they can fend off interest from Europe’s elite to secure his signature this summer with a £60m raid on the capital.

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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