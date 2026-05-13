Home » United’s stance on Andre Onana after impressive loan spell

United’s stance on Andre Onana after impressive loan spell

by Vishal Singh
written by Vishal Singh
Andre Onana

Michael Carrick is reportedly in line to be handed the permanent head coach role at Manchester United.

This appointment is far from high-profile, but it has previously been reported that there is a feeling internally at United that “getting this summer’s recruitment drive right is even more important than the appointment of the next head coach.”

Ahead of the summer, the United hierarchy have already made a major transfer decision.

Manchester United want to get rid of Andre Onana

According to ESPN, Manchester United are open to signing a goalkeeper this summer as they are aware that they need a strong squad ahead of their return to the Champions League.

It is believed that United are not planning to include Andre Onana in their squad next season.

Erik ten Hag’s marquee signing arrived from Inter Milan in a £43.8 million deal after impressing in the Champions League. Pep Guardiola even labelled him as an “exceptional” ball-playing goalkeeper.

However, Ruben Amorim shipped him out on loan to Trabzonspor after a horrific 2024/25 campaign. In comparison, Onana has had a positive season in Turkey.

It is claimed the Cameroon shot-stopper was hopeful of returning to United to compete with the side’s new undisputed number one Senne Lammens ahead of next season. However, he is not in the club’s plans.

“Work is set to start to find suitors for Onana, who is under contract at Old Trafford until 2028,” the report adds.

Altay Bayindir likely to return to Turkey

Current No. 2 Altay Bayindir is also expected to depart, having attracted interest from the Süper Lig.

Bayindir started the season as Amorim’s first-choice goalkeeper, but the Turkish star has not featured for United under Carrick.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming Bayindir has reached an agreement in principle to join Besiktas this summer.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images

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Vishal has worked in the football media industry for over six years, planning, writing, and editing content for several major outlets, including North Star Network. Vishal has a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Delhi University. Currently a writer at The Peoples Person, he covers Manchester United — a club he has been religiously following and supporting since 2012. Vishal also manages a leading MUFC fan page, The Red Devils, on Facebook with over a million likes. Big fan of ball-playing centre-backs and Harry Maguire’s knee-slide celebration!

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