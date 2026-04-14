Altay Bayindir: Manchester United star ready to join Turkish giants

Manchester United suffered a 2-1 defeat to Leeds United, and yet the scoreline flattered the Red Devils.

Senne Lammens was forced into making an early save to deny Dominic Calvert-Lewin from point-blank range. In total, Lammens made three saves, but he could do nothing about Leeds’ two goals.

Regardless, the goalkeeping department is the least of United’s worries heading into the summer transfer window, largely due to how composed Lammens has been between the sticks since moving from Royal Antwerp last summer.

Altay Bayındır agrees to join Besiktas

Altay Bayındır started the season as Manchester United’s first-choice goalkeeper. However, a series of nervy performances forced United to bring in Senne Lammens on deadline day.

Lammens made his United debut in October, a month after joining the Red Devils. Since then, Bayındır has not played a single minute of club football and is now set to depart.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Besiktas have reached an agreement in principle with Bayındır over personal terms.

The 28-year-old Turkey international previously played for the Black Eagles’ fierce rivals Fenerbahce before joining United under Erik ten Hag.

It is claimed the transfer of the 6ft 6in tall star, who was described as “top class” by Bruno Fernandes, will be made official at the end of this season.

Besiktas failed in their attempts to sign him in January. However, the report adds that United are unlikely to create difficulties this time, suggesting it will not be an issue for the Super Lig outfit to agree terms with United.

Manchester United set their sights on Besiktas star

On Monday, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United are interested in Besiktas striker Oh Hyeon-gyu.

The South Korean is in red-hot form for the Turkish giants, having been directly involved in nine goals in his 10 appearances since moving to Istanbul from KRC Genk in February.

It is understood Oh Hyeon-gyu’s quick impact at Besiktas has led to United monitoring his situation closely ahead of the summer window.

Featured image Jan Kruger via Getty Images

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