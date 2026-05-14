Kobbie Mainoo opens up on the ritual powering his rise at Man United



Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has credited calmness as the secret behind his standout performances, as he outlined his usual pre-match routines.

Resurgence

Cast away and firmly at the bottom of the pecking order under Ruben Amorim, Mainoo has completed a stunning turnaround since Michael Carrick came in as interim head coach.

While Amorim was in the dugout, Mainoo struggled for playing time, with the Portuguese coach demonstrating a clear preference for other midfield options including the uninspiring Manuel Ugarte. For reasons known only to himself, Amorim evidently did not favour Mainoo, and during the final phase of his tenure, he frequently became confrontational when questioned about the young midfielder’s unusual circumstances.

Mainoo has started every game under Carrick, forming a brilliant partnership with Casemiro at the heart of United’s midfield. Not only is Mainoo almost certainly guaranteed to be a key player in the England squad for this summer’s World Cup, but he also signed a new contract to commit his future to the club.

Before Amorim was dismissed, there were strong rumours that Mainoo was keen on heading out on loan. The Carrington academy graduate asked for a temporary exit in the closing stages of last summer’s window but the club declined his request.

Napoli were mentioned to be strongly interested in the 21-year-old. A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Arsenal were also prepared to pounce and snap him up.

Ahead of United’s final home game against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, Mainoo spoke to club media and broke down his pre-match routine.

Mainoo’s remarks

Mainoo revealed that he aims to prepare a light breakfast when he wakes up, though he may occasionally go for something heavier depending on the occasion.

“I don’t have a set thing of ‘I have to eat this’, but just whatever I’m feeling. If I feel I need a bit more energy, or if I think it’s going to be a tough and long game in terms of running volume, then it’s more carby.”

“I’d have more pasta, something like that.”

He added, “Pre-match, I always have a beetroot shot. It’s good for me, it makes me feel good. And a couple of carb drinks.”

In keeping with Mainoo’s calm and composed style of play, he emphasised that he does not pay much attention to lucky omens or superstitious things.

“I’m not superstitious. I try to stray away from it because even if you’re not superstitious it’ll seep in, like, ‘I’ve done this so many times.’ Say I’ve done something on a matchday so many times in a row, I think: ‘Maybe I should just change it.’ Just to kick any sort of whiff of superstition out of the door.”

“At the same time, it’s still football, it’s trying to have fun. I’m always speaking to Casemiro and he always says before a game, every time: ‘Let’s have fun, bro.’”

United vs. Forest kicks off at 12:30 BST.

Featured image by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social