Mason Mount determined to prove INEOS wrong



Apart from utilising the Champions League money, Manchester United will also be looking to raise cash through player sales as they seek to reinforce multiple positions in the summer.

Stars who are out on loan, such as Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana, and Marcus Rashford, are all expected to depart.

INEOS will also save a significant amount on wages with the impending exits of Casemiro, Jadon Sancho, and Tyrell Malacia.

The co-owners are planning to be ruthless when it comes to offloading first-team stars, with Manuel Ugarte and Altay Bayindir among those expected to leave.

Disastrous United stint for Mason Mount

Mason Mount is another who has been earmarked for a sale, but The Sun have now reported that the Englishman is determined to stay put.

It has been a disastrous stint at Old Trafford so far for the former Chelsea ace. Signed for an initial transfer fee of £55 million in July 2023, the 27-year-old has hardly been available due to injury.

In three seasons, the England international has managed a meagre 31 starts across all competitions, missing 69 matches due to injuries.

He seemed to have turned a corner in the first half of the current campaign, starting 10 times under Ruben Amorim.

Mason Mount determined to prolong United stay

But familiar problems returned, and the Englishman has managed one start under Carrick, in the previous game against Sunderland, in which he struggled big time.

Yet, the United No.7 feels he has more to give and is determined to impress Michael Carrick and play a key role under him next season.

“MASON MOUNT is determined to stay at Manchester United next season despite limited playing time under Michael Carrick.

“The former Chelsea player is under contract at United until 2028 and Mount believes he can still have a key role at United next season.

Mason Mount: Last chance saloon

“Well-placed sources say Mount has had a challenging stop-start season but is fully dedicated to reviving his United career.”

Mason Mount has a contract at the Theatre of Dreams until 2028, with United having the option of extending it by a year.

As things stand, that seems unlikely, and this could be the versatile midfielder’s final shot at saving his United career.

Feature image George Wood via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

